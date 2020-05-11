WWE Expected To Introduce Brand Split Change On Raw Tonight

WWE is expected to introduce a change to the brand split between its two major shows, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, according to a report from POST Wrestling.

With Raw viewership falling to an all-time low on the USA Network, and Smackdown seeing similar losses with their numbers on FOX, the plan is to allow for some crossover between the two shows.

The report indicates that said crossover will be minimal, comparing it to a “simpler version” of the widely panned Wildcard Rule that WWE put in play shortly after WrestleMania last year. That ruling went out the window when Smackdown was moved to FOX, leading to a draft that completely separated the brands.

In addition, the POST report notes that the status of the Intercontinental Championship is expected to be addressed soon – likely on this week’s Smackdown. Sami Zayn currently holds the title, but has not been seen since WrestleMania 36.