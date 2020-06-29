WWE Expected To Make Major NXT UK Announcement This Week

WWE is expected to make a “major announcement” about the NXT UK brand this week, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer, and a mandatory meeting for talent is scheduled for Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new in-ring content has not been filmed for the weekly NXT UK series on the WWE Network since the early March television tapings in Coventry, England.

NXT UK Takeover: Dublin was originally slated to take place in April, but has been pushed back to October, while the May television tapings in Bournemouth, the June tapings at the 2020 Download Festival, as well as the July tapings in Glasgow were all cancelled.

While there have been rumors that WWE has plans to reopen empty arena tapings for the NXT UK brand, there are several possibilities given how many names from the UK were accused of sexual misconduct and abuse during the recent #SpeakingOut social media movement.