WWE Extra That Attended Performance Center Taping Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

Another positive COVID-19 test from someone who has been inside the WWE Performance Center has now been confirmed via social media.

‘The Ultimate Pusher’ Tyreke, who recently worked as an extra at WWE tapings has announced that he, unfortunately, has COVID-19. His test from WWE has come back as positive, making him now the fourth officially confirmed case of the virus.

Tyreke is best known for his work with Major League Wrestling, and he revealed the situation on social media. He also asked for help in getting in contact with Renee Young (who also has COVID-19) as he would like to speak with her for advice, adding that his wife is currently pregnant.

As mentioned, Renee Young was the first WWE employee to confirm she has had a positive COVID-19 test, with Adam Pearce also announcing he has the virus. As well as those, Kayla Braxton sadly announced she also has tested positive for the second time.

There have been reports that there are possibly over a dozen confirmed positive cases within WWE now within different departments of the company. So far, those are the only four names who have publicly announced their positive tests.

WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19 🤦🏾‍♂️ — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020