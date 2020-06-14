WWE Extreme Rules Announced For July 19

WWE has officially announced the date for its next pay-per-view event, WWE Extreme Rules, taking place live on Sunday, July 19.

No more details have been announced at this time, but unless another location can be secured it is likely that this will be another event broadcast from the WWE Performance Center.

Last year’s Extreme Rules event was headlined by a mixed tag team match pitting Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase after the match to win the Universal Championship from Rollins.