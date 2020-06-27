Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are now officially set to run back their match from WWE Money in the Bank, with two major differences.

First, the WWE Universal Championship will in fact NOT be on the line in what promises to be a very unique and bizarre rematch. Second, the “Monster Among Men” will return to the place where it all started when he takes on the newly resurrected “Eater of Worlds” in what the company is billing as the first ever “Wyatt Swamp Fight”.

Strowman took to the ring on Friday Night Smackdown (highlights above) to issue the challenge to his former mentor. As you may recall, the super-heavyweight human wrecking ball actually made his WWE television debut as a member of the Wyatt Family.

WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

July 19, 2020

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Raw Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks