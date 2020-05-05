ProWrestling.com

WWE Face Masks Now Available, Proceeds To Support Americares

WWE

WWE is now selling face masks with their branding for $12.99, with all net proceeds going to support Americares. Designs include Triple H, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali, the Raw Women’s Championship and more. Our personal favorite is the Kane mask mask.