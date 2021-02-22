Connect with us

WWE

Date Officially Confirmed For 2021 WWE Fastlane PPV

WWE Fastlane 2021

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view has officially been announced for sunday, March 21.

The event will be WWE's final major event before the two-night WrestleMania 37 spectacular in Tampa, FL and it will also be the company's very first event streaming live on NBCUniversal's Peacock platform.


No matches have been announced for Fastlane as of yet, but WWE will likely put their best foot possible forward for the big Peacock debut. The streaming service currently has more than 33 million subscribers, who will all have access to WWE's vast library starting on March 18.

WWE

WWE NXT Coming To SportsNet 360 & SN Now In Canada

Feb 22, 2021

NXT

Big news for our readers in Canada! WWE and Sportsnet have reached a new agreement to begin broadcasting episodes of WWE NXT live on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW, the current home of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown. That starts this Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET.

WWE

Sasha Banks Isn't Interested In A Fourth Hell In A Cell Match

Feb 22, 2021

Sasha Banks has had a huge history with the Hell In A Cell stipulation, but she admitted that she's not interested in having another.

The Legit Boss was in the first-ever women's Hell In A Cell match with Charlotte Flair, and since then she's gone on to have another two, one with Becky Lynch and the other with Bayley. Sasha spoke about the first match she had, admitting she was very nervous beforehand.


"But you have to know this match is scary, especially for a woman, someone who is small in my stature. I was honestly super, super nervous because I didn't know we were going to main event till the night before. Charlotte called me and she told me and it just made me shook, it made me second guess myself, is what I have in my mind good enough to be the main event?"

However, during her appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions, she made it clear that she's not in a hurry to have a fourth.

"I've been in three (Hell in a Cell match) of them. These are hard matches, these are… I don't want to be in a fourth one. Done it, feel good, don't want to get hurt. It hurts." (H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcriptions)

WWE

The Undertaker Discusses The Rock Potentially Running For President

Feb 22, 2021

The Undertaker

The Undertaker recently spoke with TMZ Sports, giving his opinion on whether or not The Rock could potentially run for President.

The Deadman discussed how The Rock has such a great work ethic, and he puts everything into whatever he does, which is why he thinks he will eventually run.


"That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he'll do it."

When asked about the political divide, The Undertaker believes that The Rock could be the person to unite everyone, which he thinks the people are looking for right now.

"I think so. He's so charming, he's so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for."

