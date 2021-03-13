WWE
Intercontinental Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane
In what could be his final title defense before WrestleMania 37, WWE has announced that Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday, March 21.
What started out as a rivalry between two friends quickly unravelled Apollo, who became more bitter and resentful each time he suffered a loss to the champion. In recent weeks he has adopted a new persona, claiming to be the direct descendant of Nigerian royalty — complete with accent. He also beat down E so badly it put the big man on the shelf for the last few weeks.
This week on Friday Night Smackdown, Big E returned with an electric promo before offering an Intercontinental Championship to anyone on the roster. Sami Zayn answered the call, but after a good match became the next name to fall to the Big Ending. Apollo once again attacked the champion after the match, delivering two Angle Slams before ramming into E with the ring steps.
It’s possible this match could receive an additional stipulation before Fastlane. E was very clear in his promo that simply beating Apollo or winning a wrestling match wouldn’t be enough, promising to “maim” the challenger by any means necessary.
WWE Fastlane 2021 Match Card
Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
WWE Reportedly Denies Andrade’s Release Request, ROH World Champion Rush Responds
Earlier this week it was reported that Andrade had asked WWE officials to be released from his contract with the company, after being off television for the past five months. That request has been denied, according to a more recent update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.
Andrade was heavily featured on television throughout the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was working tag team matches with Angel Garza and appearing in multiple segments on television almost every single week. In October, that partnership came to an end and Andrade has not been seen since.
One person who definitely wants Andrade (previously known as La Sombra) out of WWE is none other than the current Ring of Honor World Champion, Rush. Since the news first broke, he has re-tweeted more than a dozen posts showing support from fans who want to see him reunite with his old ally.
The two were founding members of the original Los Ingobernables faction in Mexico, alongside La Mascara. Once called “the most hated man in CMLL”, Rush currently leads a new incarnation of the group in ROH called La Faccion Ingobernable alongside his brother Dragon Lee, their father Bestia del Ring, Kenny King and Amy Rose.
3/13 WWE Talking Smack Report: Big E Gets Real With Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Has Lost His Mind
3/13 WWE Talking Smack Report
Hosts: Kayla Braxton & Paul Heyman
Guests: Sami Zayn, Big E, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler & Reginald
Kayla introed the show and ran down all the highlights from last night’s Friday Night Smackdown while Heyman stared at her the entire time, expressionless.
Heyman was in no mood for small talk this week. He claimed there was a conspiracy against Roman Reigns because there are two men splitting his attention when he should be focussed on WrestleMania. He singled out Edge and reminded us of the surgically repaired neck, and actually took a shot at Christian leaving for AEW.
“Edge, your best friend in this world knew he was going to become Roman Reigns’ target just to get into your head, and what did he do? He ran away before Roman Reigns could target him. How many of your ‘Christians’ need to convert before you realize it’s not smart to piss off Roman Reigns?”
Guest: Sami Zayn
Sami showed up with his documentary crew and was absolutely livid that Heyman claimed there was a “conspiracy” against Roman Reigns when he is the current reigning WWE Universal Champion. His nickname is literally the “Head of the Table” and he’s headlined WrestleMania god knows how many times. Zayn screams that the conspiracy is about HIM and he has no idea how Heyman could justify saying such a ridiculous thing.
Heyman backpedaled and said there could be two conspiracies happening at the second time, but Zayn cut him off and just collapsed in a heap on the desk, screaming about how he’s starting to lose his mind. He hears all the voices in the locker room calling him a “crackpot” and a “weirdo”, and that gets to him because he’s a real person with feelings and emotions. He thinks maybe he’s not that good, maybe it’s just him.. and then he looks at the monitor and sees this idiot running his mouth about a conspiracy against Roman Reigns.
After Sami left, Paul Heyman immediately turned around and said there was indeed a conspiracy but it wasn’t his idea. They have creative meetings all the time, and it was his idea to put Sami back together with Kevin Owens but KO allegedly called Sami a “prick” and told Heyman to bury him. So basically Heyman is trying to redirect the heat onto Owens and make Sami believe he’s on his side.
Guests: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler & Reginald
Nia Jax complained that Kayla couldn’t even get the proper number of seats for her guests, because she and Reginald had to stand the whole time. Kayla tried to ask about their relationship status but Nia called it a “situationship” and too early to talk about.
Reginald was holding one of the tag belts. Heyman tried to stir up some drama between the champions and asked Shayna Baszler why she doesn’t challenge the women’s tag team champions on her own, since she’s such a dominant badass. Baszler agreed that she could beat any two women in the ring at any time.
Nia was upset that her partner thought she could go alone, and Shayna got upset that she was challenging for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on her own next week. They came up with a master plan for Shayna to go after the Raw Women’s Championship so they could go into WrestleMania with all the gold.
Guest: Intercontinental Champion Big E
Big E starred down Paul Heyman and asked him “is this what you wanted?” referring to the last time he was on Talking Smack, when Heyman said he needed to be more serious and it resulted in a very tense moment between the two.
Heyman got in his face and said it’s not what he wanted, but it’s exactly what he knew was going to happen. He said the attacks from Apollo Crews were par for the course in the life of an Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion and a major star on the rise. This is his life now. Heyman said the target on his back is something that Roman Reigns understands very well, and that’s why he has “Main Event’ Jey Uso as his own personal secret service agent. He tells Big E that if he’s sick of all the attacks and people coming after him, there’s always another Uso, and maybe he should give him a call some time.
Big E holds up the title and declares that he’s going to dismantle and embarrass Apollo Crews next Sunday at Fastlane. After that he promises to walk into WrestleMania and walk out still the Intercontinental Champion. Then he’s going to hold the belt for a full calendar year, walk into 2022 and march right up to whoever has the Universal Championship and look them dead in the eyes, because at that point he will have earned that right beyond a shadow of a doubt.
E stormed off and the show ended with Heyman laughing and clapping maniacally.
Sasha Banks To Defend Her Title On WWE Smackdown Next Week
WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Nia Jax on the March 19 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
Banks and her WrestleMania 37 opponent Bianca Belair are currently wrapped up in a spat with Nia and Shayna Baszler. The four women are scheduled to clash for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships next Sunday night at WWE Fastlane.
At the heart of all the drama in the Smackdown women’s division over the past few months is a man named Reginald. Now that the out-of-work sommelier has been fired by Carmella, and completely rejected by “The Boss”, he’s taken up an… interesting relationship with Nax.
It may or may not be romantic, but they definitely did a Queer Eye parody on Smackdown this week with Nia channeling her inner Jonathan Van Ness during a shopping spree with Reggie. It was not Shayna’s idea of a good time.
Regardless, Reginald convinced Nia that she should challenge Sasha Banks for the Smackdown women’s title so that after she retains at Fastlane, she can go on to WrestleMania 37 as a double champion. And here we are.
