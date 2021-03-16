The match card for WWE Fastlane 2021 continues to take shape with less than a week to go.

In one of Raw’s top matches, Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Sheamus. Their rivalry has been developing since after Royal Rumble when Sheamus grew jealous of Drew’s success. McIntyre owns a victory over the Celtic Warrior, though their No DQ match last week ended in a draw.

It was also announced that Shane McMahon will face Braun Strowman. The two were set to clash on this week’s Raw before a brawl ensued. Shane hit a flying elbow drop on Strowman through the announce desk and proceeded to pour slime all over the Monster Among Men.

Additionally, Alexa Bliss has issued a challenge for Randy Orton to “take her out” at Fastlane. WWE has announced a singles match between them for Sunday. Whatever happens will likely set up Orton vs. Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 37.

"@RandyOrton, if you wanted me out of your life so badly… you're gonna have to take me out of it. This Sunday at #WWEFastlane, that's your chance." – @AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/18CcHTwLLh — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

WWE Fastlane 2021

March 21, 2021

Streaming live on WWE Network & Peacock

* * *

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton