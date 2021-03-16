Connect with us

McMahon vs Strowman, Bliss vs Orton & More Set For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card

16 hours ago

WWE Fastlane 2021

The match card for WWE Fastlane 2021 continues to take shape with less than a week to go.

In one of Raw’s top matches, Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Sheamus. Their rivalry has been developing since after Royal Rumble when Sheamus grew jealous of Drew’s success. McIntyre owns a victory over the Celtic Warrior, though their No DQ match last week ended in a draw.


It was also announced that Shane McMahon will face Braun Strowman. The two were set to clash on this week’s Raw before a brawl ensued. Shane hit a flying elbow drop on Strowman through the announce desk and proceeded to pour slime all over the Monster Among Men.

Additionally, Alexa Bliss has issued a challenge for Randy Orton to “take her out” at Fastlane. WWE has announced a singles match between them for Sunday. Whatever happens will likely set up Orton vs. Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 37.

WWE Fastlane 2021

March 21, 2021
Streaming live on WWE Network & Peacock

* * *

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

The New Day Hits Back At Critics Following Eleventh Tag Team Title Victory

4 hours ago

Mar 16, 2021

The New Day captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships this week, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit back at their critics.

The duo defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to capture their eleventh Tag Team Titles, and after their match, Kofi Kingston sent a message to anyone who claims they’re tired of seeing them with the titles.


“We told a lot of people what was going to happen. A lot of people are upset right now. ‘Oh, we’re tired of seeing New Day as champions’. Don’t be mad at us, be mad at Shelton and Cedric for not being able to keep the championships.

“Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys. Don’t be mad at us, we’re just doing our jobs. All we do is go out and entertain and win championships. That’s it. Don’t be mad at us. Be mad at your favorites.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

It didn’t take long for The New Day to get their first rivals, as AJ Styles and Omos announced that they want to become Tag Team Champions. A match was then set between the two teams for WWE WrestleMania 37, which will mark the in-ring debut of Omos.

Mustafa Ali Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was A Good Talker

5 hours ago

Mar 16, 2021

Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali might be well-known to fans as a great talker, but he had to work hard in order to convince the WWE Chairman that was the case.

The RETRIBUTION leader is a tremendous talker, both on the microphone and in pre-taped segments, and when speaking with TV Insider, Ali revealed he decided to record his own promos in order to show Vince McMahon what he was capable of doing.


“I can only speak of my experience with [Chairman] Vince McMahon and the creative team, but not really. You can always tell them what you’re capable of doing, or you can show them. The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was. So I recorded my own promos. I record my own videos. It’s a lot easier to show them what you’re capable of doing than telling them. I’ve got a pretty good range in terms of saying the things I do.”

Ali had the chance to compete for the United States Championship on WWE Raw this week, but he ultimately came up short against Riddle.

WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update

6 hours ago

Mar 16, 2021

wwe hall of fame

A new report from PWInsider.com has provided some more information on WWE’s plans for the 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.

Despite some speculation about the ceremony being pre-recorded, that is not going to be the case, with PWInsider.com revealed that the show is currently set to air live on both Peacock and the WWE Network.


The ceremony is expected to take place from the WWE ThunderDome, and just like for WWE Raw/SmackDown, fans will be able to attend the event, which takes place on Tuesday, April 6, virtually.

The report also added that the plan is to have as many inductees as possible on stage, live in Tampa, and some of the roster and select invited guests will also be allowed to attend.

WWE will be combining both the 2020 and 2021 classes this year, after last year’s group wasn’t able to be inducted due to COVID-19.

The line-up for both classes are as follows:

2021 CLASS:

– Molly Holly

– Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

– Batista

– The Bella Twins

– JBL

– Jushin Thunder Liger

– “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

– The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

