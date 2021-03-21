Results
WWE FASTLANE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ROMAN REIGNS vs DANIEL BRYAN, WHO IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Fastlae. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the kickoff show at 6:00 PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
Quick Results
WWE Fastlane 2021
March 21, 2021
Pre-Show: United States Championship Match (Results)
Riddle (c) def. Mustafa Ali
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) def. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
Intercontinental Championship Match (Results)
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Results)
No Holds Barred Match (Results)
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton (Results)
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (Results)
Universal Championship Match (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
NWA
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of NWA Back for the Attack, streaming live on FITE TV! Nick Aldis defends the Ten Pounds of Gold tonight in a tribute to the late Joseph Hudson, plus the “Masterpiece” Chris Adonis debuts in a big NWA National Heavyweight title match, Thunder Rosa in action and more!
NWA Back for the Attack Results
March 21, 2021
The world’s heavyweight champion Nick Aldis started the show and talked about the setbacks suffered by the professional wrestling industry over the past year. “Setbacks are just the setup for the comeback!” Aldis said everyone in the NWA from the wrestlers to the ring crew to the announcers are here to deliver for the fans, and they are here to deliver for the memory of Joseph Hudson.
Tyrus def. JR Kratos
Tyrus took to the podium before the match and was furious that the NWA didn’t give him an interview before his debut, but was used to the blatant disrespect.
Kratos tried to the big man (or… bigger man) off his feet with heavy shoulder tackles, but Tyrus wouldn’t budge. He tried to scoop him up but Tyrus quickly threw him into the corner and bludgeoned him with rights and lefts.
Kratos came into the match with his left arm and elbow heavily bandaged, and it quickly became a target. Tyrus sat on his back and wrenched the arm backwards at awkward angles, using the ropes for leverage. Big leg drop to the arm.
Tyrus set up for the Vader Bomb but crashed and burned on the mat. Kratos took advantage with shoulder tackles and heavy punches before heading to the top rope. A diving clothesline finally took Tyrus down, but it wasn’t enough for the three-count. They got to their feet and started trading blows. Tyrus hit a big splash in the corner and followed with an elbow drop to win. Alright…
NWA World Television Title Match
Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer – Draw
There used to be a 6:05 time limit on TV title matches, but they have now changed it to 10 minutes.
Pope came out of the gate swinging with a great flurry of offense. He splashed Latimer in the corner and hit the ropes, but nearly got his head taken off with a clothesline. The challenger set in with a headlock. Pope tried to rally with a sunset flip pin for two, but again Latimer dropped him with a jumping neckbreaker to take the champion back to the mat. Headlock city, baby!
Latimer put the boots to Pope and made the mistake of climbing the ropes. Pope ducked a double axe from the top and sent him flying into the bottom turnbuckle with a nasty release German suplex. Finally the champ was able to get some solid momentum going with a clothesline, Atomic Drop and a DDT in the center of the ring for two.
At the 7-minute mark, Pope ran out of the corner right into a Black Hole Slam from the challenger. Latimer again climbed the ropes for some reason, and Pope leaped to the top and caught him with a superplex. Pope dropped not one, but THREE diving elbows from the top. He got some great distance on the last one. 1… 2… nope.
The two started trading punches and Latimer got a big boot for another two. He put Pope on the ropes but got caught with a crazy neckbreaker combo. Both men down as the clock is ticking. They started trading punches again with about 10 seconds left, and continued to trade until the clock expired.
NJPW
3/20 NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinal Results: David Finlay vs Will Ospreay, EVIL vs Shingo Takagi
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 20, 2021
The finals are set! Not even an earthquake could stop today’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling event in Sendai today, as Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi both advanced to the last round. This sets up a huge rematch from their five-star-plus collision in the 2020 G1 Climax and 2019 Best of the Super Junior Finals.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) def. Juice Robinson & Yuya Eumura in 8:44. Cobb pinned the Young Lion after a Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) in 7:58. Yano rolled up Jado with a schoolboy pin.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) in 11:19. Sanada tapped out DOUKi with the Skull End.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi def. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & KENTA & Jay White) in 10:26. Ibushi pinned Yujiro after the Kamigoye.
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Will Ospreay def. David Finlay in 21:04 with the Stormbreaker
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL in 22:43 with Last of the Dragon
The 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup finals take place on Sunday, March 21 at Xebio Arena Sendai at 1:00 AM ET, streaming live exclusively on NJPW World.
Results
3/19 WWE Smackdown Results: Edge In Action, ‘The Boss’ Defends Her Title & More
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. “The Boss” Sasha Banks defends her Smackdown Women’s Championship tonight, plus Edge returns to action against Jey Uso and more on the final stop before this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
WWE Smackdown Results
March 19, 2021
The show started with Sasha Banks in Gorilla position ready to defend her title. She was disrupted by Bianca Belair, who was unhappy about Reginald still being anywhere near their program on the road to WrestleMania, and even more unhappy that Sasha agreed to face Nia Jax two nights before their big tag team title match at Fastlane.
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) def. Nia Jax to retain
“The Boss” rushed in but got whipped into the corner and bludgeoned with shoulder thrusts. Nia delivered a military press slam, a body slam and a running elbow drop for two. A running powerslam got her a bit closer, but Banks rolled outside to catch her breath. Bianca Belair came down to ringside to cheer on the champ and get her back on her feet.
Nia dominated Banks throughout the commercial, targeting her back. She continued to whip her from post to post before slapping on a Stretch Muffler submission. Banks managed to escape and avoided a Banzai Drop. She reversed a powerslam into the Bank Statement, but Belair and Shayna Baszler rolled into the ring swinging on each other. Baszler went for a big kick but accidentally took out her partner. Banks cleared the ring and took advantage of the chaos to pin Nia.
Backstage
Nia Jax was furious and claimed she would be a double champion right now if it wasn’t for Shayna Baszler getting involved in her matched. She wanted to know what she was going to do about it, and Shayna said she was going to find Bianca Belair and beat the hell out of her tonight before they get their revenge at Fastlane.
Seth Rollins came to the ring and mocked Cesaro relentlessly, playing footage of him getting Curb Stomped twice. He called Cesaro the biggest waste of talent in WWE history. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him, but instead of speaking he simply beat the hell out of Rollins in a brief fist fight and hit him with the Kinshasa.
Dominik & Rey Mysterio def. The Street Profits
Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were on commentary for this one. It’s pushed that whoever wins here may be in line for a title shot this Sunday.
Good action between Dominik and Montez early on. As always the roster is really trying to give Dom a lot of spots to look as good as possible. Dawkins dominated Rey for a few minutes in the middle, hitting him with splashes in the corner and taking things to the mat with a pretty serious size advantage. In the end, the Mysterios set up for a Doomsday Device spot but Rey instead flew to the outside to take out Montez Ford. Dominik was still perched on Dawkins’ shoulders, but rolled into a pin to surprise the big man!
Gable and Otis came out and talked trash about beating up the Mysterios the last few weeks. The Street Profits distracted them on their way out and Dominik took them out with a huge tope con hilo.
