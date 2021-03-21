Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of NWA Back for the Attack, streaming live on FITE TV! Nick Aldis defends the Ten Pounds of Gold tonight in a tribute to the late Joseph Hudson, plus the “Masterpiece” Chris Adonis debuts in a big NWA National Heavyweight title match, Thunder Rosa in action and more!

NWA Back for the Attack Results

March 21, 2021

The world’s heavyweight champion Nick Aldis started the show and talked about the setbacks suffered by the professional wrestling industry over the past year. “Setbacks are just the setup for the comeback!” Aldis said everyone in the NWA from the wrestlers to the ring crew to the announcers are here to deliver for the fans, and they are here to deliver for the memory of Joseph Hudson.

Tyrus def. JR Kratos

Tyrus took to the podium before the match and was furious that the NWA didn’t give him an interview before his debut, but was used to the blatant disrespect.

Kratos tried to the big man (or… bigger man) off his feet with heavy shoulder tackles, but Tyrus wouldn’t budge. He tried to scoop him up but Tyrus quickly threw him into the corner and bludgeoned him with rights and lefts.

Kratos came into the match with his left arm and elbow heavily bandaged, and it quickly became a target. Tyrus sat on his back and wrenched the arm backwards at awkward angles, using the ropes for leverage. Big leg drop to the arm.

Tyrus set up for the Vader Bomb but crashed and burned on the mat. Kratos took advantage with shoulder tackles and heavy punches before heading to the top rope. A diving clothesline finally took Tyrus down, but it wasn’t enough for the three-count. They got to their feet and started trading blows. Tyrus hit a big splash in the corner and followed with an elbow drop to win. Alright…

NWA World Television Title Match

Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer – Draw

There used to be a 6:05 time limit on TV title matches, but they have now changed it to 10 minutes.

Pope came out of the gate swinging with a great flurry of offense. He splashed Latimer in the corner and hit the ropes, but nearly got his head taken off with a clothesline. The challenger set in with a headlock. Pope tried to rally with a sunset flip pin for two, but again Latimer dropped him with a jumping neckbreaker to take the champion back to the mat. Headlock city, baby!

Latimer put the boots to Pope and made the mistake of climbing the ropes. Pope ducked a double axe from the top and sent him flying into the bottom turnbuckle with a nasty release German suplex. Finally the champ was able to get some solid momentum going with a clothesline, Atomic Drop and a DDT in the center of the ring for two.

At the 7-minute mark, Pope ran out of the corner right into a Black Hole Slam from the challenger. Latimer again climbed the ropes for some reason, and Pope leaped to the top and caught him with a superplex. Pope dropped not one, but THREE diving elbows from the top. He got some great distance on the last one. 1… 2… nope.

The two started trading punches and Latimer got a big boot for another two. He put Pope on the ropes but got caught with a crazy neckbreaker combo. Both men down as the clock is ticking. They started trading punches again with about 10 seconds left, and continued to trade until the clock expired.

