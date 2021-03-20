Connect with us

WWE

WWE Fastlane Updates: Special Enforcer For Main Event, New Stipulation Added To Top Match

Published

1 hour ago

on

Edge

There have been some interesting changes and additions to this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view following the go-home edition of Friday Night Smackdown.

The main event will see the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan, who earned the opportunity by defeating Jey Uso inside a steel cage two weeks ago. We now know that Edge will be a special enforcer for that match.


Generally, an enforcer’s job is to maintain order at ringside and even the odds against any sort of outside interference. In other words, it’s almost guaranteed that Sunday’s title match will be filled with some kind of shenanigans. In case you were keeping score, this addition to the main event was also Jey Uso’s fault.

WWE also announced tonight that the highly anticipated rematch between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will now be a No Holds Barred match, where there are no disqualifications and anything goes.

New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card

Published

54 mins ago

on

Mar 19, 2021

By

WWE Fastlane 2021

WWE has officially announced that Riddle will defend the United States Championship against the leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali, this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

Also confirmed is a singles match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins is en route to a bigger match against Cesaro down the line, likely at WrestleMania 37. As his former tag team partner, Nakamura came to Cesaro’s defense on Friday Night Smackdown and left the false “Messiah” laying on his back with a Kinshasa.


Read More: WWE Fastlane updates following this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. 

WWE Fastlane 2021

Date: March 21, 2021
Streaming: WWE Network & Peacock

Universal Championship Match
Special Enforcer: Edge
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

No Holds Barred Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Results

3/19 WWE Smackdown Results: Edge In Action, ‘The Boss’ Defends Her Title & More

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 19, 2021

By

WWE Smackdown Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. “The Boss” Sasha Banks defends her Smackdown Women’s Championship tonight, plus Edge returns to action against Jey Uso and more on the final stop before this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. 

WWE Smackdown Results
March 19, 2021


The show started with Sasha Banks in Gorilla position ready to defend her title. She was disrupted by Bianca Belair, who was unhappy about Reginald still being anywhere near their program on the road to WrestleMania, and even more unhappy that Sasha agreed to face Nia Jax two nights before their big tag team title match at Fastlane.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) def. Nia Jax to retain

“The Boss” rushed in but got whipped into the corner and bludgeoned with shoulder thrusts. Nia delivered a military press slam, a body slam and a running elbow drop for two. A running powerslam got her a bit closer, but Banks rolled outside to catch her breath. Bianca Belair came down to ringside to cheer on the champ and get her back on her feet.

Nia dominated Banks throughout the commercial, targeting her back. She continued to whip her from post to post before slapping on a Stretch Muffler submission. Banks managed to escape and avoided a Banzai Drop. She reversed a powerslam into the Bank Statement, but Belair and Shayna Baszler rolled into the ring swinging on each other. Baszler went for a big kick but accidentally took out her partner. Banks cleared the ring and took advantage of the chaos to pin Nia.

Backstage

Nia Jax was furious and claimed she would be a double champion right now if it wasn’t for Shayna Baszler getting involved in her matched. She wanted to know what she was going to do about it, and Shayna said she was going to find Bianca Belair and beat the hell out of her tonight before they get their revenge at Fastlane.

Seth Rollins came to the ring and mocked Cesaro relentlessly, playing footage of him getting Curb Stomped twice. He called Cesaro the biggest waste of talent in WWE history. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him, but instead of speaking he simply beat the hell out of Rollins in a brief fist fight and hit him with the Kinshasa.

Dominik & Rey Mysterio def. The Street Profits

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were on commentary for this one. It’s pushed that whoever wins here may be in line for a title shot this Sunday.

Good action between Dominik and Montez early on. As always the roster is really trying to give Dom a lot of spots to look as good as possible. Dawkins dominated Rey for a few minutes in the middle, hitting him with splashes in the corner and taking things to the mat with a pretty serious size advantage. In the end, the Mysterios set up for a Doomsday Device spot but Rey instead flew to the outside to take out Montez Ford. Dominik was still perched on Dawkins’ shoulders, but rolled into a pin to surprise the big man!

Gable and Otis came out and talked trash about beating up the Mysterios the last few weeks. The Street Profits distracted them on their way out and Dominik took them out with a huge tope con hilo.

WWE

Big E & Apollo Crews Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown Tonight

Published

7 hours ago

on

Mar 19, 2021

By

Big E vs Apollo Crews

WWE has announced that Michael Cole will interview both Intercontinental Champion Big E and his next challenger Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown

The two Superstars are set to face off this Sunday at WWE Fastlane for the title in what will be their third one-on-one encounter this year.


In their first match back in January, Apollo thought he had the title won, but was informed after the bell rang that both men had their shoulders on the mat during the three-count. The match was quickly restarted and Big E won in short order.

Two weeks later, Apollo was granted a rematch for the Intercontinental title, but after Sami Zayn interfered it was turned into a triple threat which the incumbent champion once again retaining. This would eventually lead to Apollo’s heel turn and a complete rework of his character in recent weeks.

Also announced for tonight’s show:

  • Edge vs. Jey Uso
  • Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Here’s the official preview from WWE.com:

Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered at the hands of Apollo Crews only to taste the metal of the steel steps once more during another brutal sneak attack.

Prior to their Intercontinental Championship Rematch at WWE Fastlane, Michael Cole will sit down with The Powerhouse of Positivity and his fierce challenger. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

