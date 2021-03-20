WWE
WWE Fastlane Updates: Special Enforcer For Main Event, New Stipulation Added To Top Match
There have been some interesting changes and additions to this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view following the go-home edition of Friday Night Smackdown.
The main event will see the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan, who earned the opportunity by defeating Jey Uso inside a steel cage two weeks ago. We now know that Edge will be a special enforcer for that match.
Generally, an enforcer’s job is to maintain order at ringside and even the odds against any sort of outside interference. In other words, it’s almost guaranteed that Sunday’s title match will be filled with some kind of shenanigans. In case you were keeping score, this addition to the main event was also Jey Uso’s fault.
WWE also announced tonight that the highly anticipated rematch between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will now be a No Holds Barred match, where there are no disqualifications and anything goes.
WWE
New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
WWE has officially announced that Riddle will defend the United States Championship against the leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali, this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.
Also confirmed is a singles match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins is en route to a bigger match against Cesaro down the line, likely at WrestleMania 37. As his former tag team partner, Nakamura came to Cesaro’s defense on Friday Night Smackdown and left the false “Messiah” laying on his back with a Kinshasa.
Read More: WWE Fastlane updates following this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
WWE Fastlane 2021
Date: March 21, 2021
Streaming: WWE Network & Peacock
Universal Championship Match
Special Enforcer: Edge
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
No Holds Barred Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Results
3/19 WWE Smackdown Results: Edge In Action, ‘The Boss’ Defends Her Title & More
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. “The Boss” Sasha Banks defends her Smackdown Women’s Championship tonight, plus Edge returns to action against Jey Uso and more on the final stop before this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
WWE Smackdown Results
March 19, 2021
The show started with Sasha Banks in Gorilla position ready to defend her title. She was disrupted by Bianca Belair, who was unhappy about Reginald still being anywhere near their program on the road to WrestleMania, and even more unhappy that Sasha agreed to face Nia Jax two nights before their big tag team title match at Fastlane.
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) def. Nia Jax to retain
“The Boss” rushed in but got whipped into the corner and bludgeoned with shoulder thrusts. Nia delivered a military press slam, a body slam and a running elbow drop for two. A running powerslam got her a bit closer, but Banks rolled outside to catch her breath. Bianca Belair came down to ringside to cheer on the champ and get her back on her feet.
Nia dominated Banks throughout the commercial, targeting her back. She continued to whip her from post to post before slapping on a Stretch Muffler submission. Banks managed to escape and avoided a Banzai Drop. She reversed a powerslam into the Bank Statement, but Belair and Shayna Baszler rolled into the ring swinging on each other. Baszler went for a big kick but accidentally took out her partner. Banks cleared the ring and took advantage of the chaos to pin Nia.
Backstage
Nia Jax was furious and claimed she would be a double champion right now if it wasn’t for Shayna Baszler getting involved in her matched. She wanted to know what she was going to do about it, and Shayna said she was going to find Bianca Belair and beat the hell out of her tonight before they get their revenge at Fastlane.
Seth Rollins came to the ring and mocked Cesaro relentlessly, playing footage of him getting Curb Stomped twice. He called Cesaro the biggest waste of talent in WWE history. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him, but instead of speaking he simply beat the hell out of Rollins in a brief fist fight and hit him with the Kinshasa.
Dominik & Rey Mysterio def. The Street Profits
Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were on commentary for this one. It’s pushed that whoever wins here may be in line for a title shot this Sunday.
Good action between Dominik and Montez early on. As always the roster is really trying to give Dom a lot of spots to look as good as possible. Dawkins dominated Rey for a few minutes in the middle, hitting him with splashes in the corner and taking things to the mat with a pretty serious size advantage. In the end, the Mysterios set up for a Doomsday Device spot but Rey instead flew to the outside to take out Montez Ford. Dominik was still perched on Dawkins’ shoulders, but rolled into a pin to surprise the big man!
Gable and Otis came out and talked trash about beating up the Mysterios the last few weeks. The Street Profits distracted them on their way out and Dominik took them out with a huge tope con hilo.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE >>
WWE
Big E & Apollo Crews Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown Tonight
WWE has announced that Michael Cole will interview both Intercontinental Champion Big E and his next challenger Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
The two Superstars are set to face off this Sunday at WWE Fastlane for the title in what will be their third one-on-one encounter this year.
In their first match back in January, Apollo thought he had the title won, but was informed after the bell rang that both men had their shoulders on the mat during the three-count. The match was quickly restarted and Big E won in short order.
Two weeks later, Apollo was granted a rematch for the Intercontinental title, but after Sami Zayn interfered it was turned into a triple threat which the incumbent champion once again retaining. This would eventually lead to Apollo’s heel turn and a complete rework of his character in recent weeks.
Also announced for tonight’s show:
- Edge vs. Jey Uso
- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
Here’s the official preview from WWE.com:
Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered at the hands of Apollo Crews only to taste the metal of the steel steps once more during another brutal sneak attack.
Prior to their Intercontinental Championship Rematch at WWE Fastlane, Michael Cole will sit down with The Powerhouse of Positivity and his fierce challenger. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
WWE Fastlane Updates: Special Enforcer For Main Event, New Stipulation Added To Top Match
3/19 WWE Smackdown Results: Edge In Action, ‘The Boss’ Defends Her Title & More
The Pinnacle In Six-Man Tag Team Action, Darby Allin Defends TNT Title & More On 3/24 AEW Dynamite
Big E & Apollo Crews Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown Tonight
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
-
WWE23 hours ago
Keith Lee Acknowledges Recent Absence From WWE TV: “One Day I Will Explain It All”
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Eric Bischoff Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Andrade Confirms He Asked For WWE Release, Comments On His Future
-
WWE54 mins ago
New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
-
WWE9 hours ago
Charly Caruso Reportedly Done With WWE
-
Wrestling News13 hours ago
Paul Wight On His “Horrendous” Final Night On WWE Television: “They Were Taking My Passion Away From Me”
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
NXT Champion Injured During This Week’s Main Event (UPDATE)