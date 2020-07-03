WWE Files A Late Trademark Renewal For ‘Cody Rhodes’

Despite WWE initially not going for a renewal of their trademark for ‘Cody Rhodes,’ it appears that is now changing with a late renewal going in.

WWE has owned the name ‘Cody Rhodes’ throughout his career, which is why he hasn’t been able to use his second name with AEW, instead, being presented as Cody.

WWE’s trademark initially lapsed on April 13 and Cody was quick to file a trademark to get his name rights. However, WWE has now filed a late renewal, claiming that due to COVID-19 there was delays in payment. This was filed on May 15.

Cody’s application initially was refused due to its similarity to WWE’s registration and he now has six months from June 30 to respond to the “likelihood of confusion” letter he was sent.

Away from this trademark, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has abandoned WWE’s trademark for ‘The Man,’ They received no response to the previous action.

WWE initially filed for it in December 2019 for Becky Lynch, but Ric Flair had already done that in August of that year. However, earlier this year it was reported that the Nature Boy agreed to sell the trademark to the company.