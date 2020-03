Wrestling INC. is reporting that WWE has filed for trademarks on “I Was Home” and “I Wasn’t There” for t-shirts related to the fan-less WrestleMania 36, as well as the slogan “Too Big For One Night!.” The company also filed for a trademark on the show name “WWE Dream Match Mania.”

Dream Match Mania will air on Thursday, April 2nd, and feature WWE dream matches, played through simulation on WWE 2k20.