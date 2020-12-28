WWE Files To Trademark “Hardy Bros”

It has been reported that WWE has recently filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” indicating that a full-time tag team run could happen.

In recent weeks, Jeff Hardy and Riddle have been working closely together, and it appears that WWE is interested in keeping that going, and making an official team out of them, which would be known as the ‘Hardy Bros.’

The trademark has reportedly been applied for, according to Fightful.com:

The duo are currently feuding against The Hurt Business, who currently hold the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.