WWE

WWE Files To Trademark “Hardy Bros”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Matt Riddle

It has been reported that WWE has recently filed to trademark the term “Hardy Bros,” indicating that a full-time tag team run could happen.

In recent weeks, Jeff Hardy and Riddle have been working closely together, and it appears that WWE is interested in keeping that going, and making an official team out of them, which would be known as the ‘Hardy Bros.’


The trademark has reportedly been applied for, according to Fightful.com:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The duo are currently feuding against The Hurt Business, who currently hold the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.

 

Tonight’s WWE Raw Preview: The Final Raw Of 2020, WWE Royal Rumble Build

Published

25 mins ago

on

Dec 28, 2020

By

Randy Orton

Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the final show of the year for the red brand, which will see the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continue.

Despite this being the final show of the year, no actual matches have been confirmed heading into the show. However, the storyline between Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will certainly continue, as “sinister plans” have been teased for Orton, after he set fire to The Fiend at WWE TLC.


The storyline between the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will also continue, as the champions look to continue dominating the tag team division.

Plus, the build towards the WWE Royal Rumble will continue. So far, only Daniel Bryan has been confirmed for either of two Royal Rumble matches, therefore, there will likely be more names confirmed heading into the annual event.

WWE

WWE Announces Its Top 10 Matches Of 2020

Published

59 mins ago

on

Dec 28, 2020

By

Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles

It’s that time of year when people begin to reflect on the year that has been, and WWE has done that as well, picking its top 10 matches of 2020. WWE has released a brand new show on the WWE Network, titled. “The Ten Best Matches Of 2020,” which is hosted by WWE NXT commentator, Wade Barrett, revealing the 10 top matches from the company this year.

However, for those who want to know the full list immediately, it can be seen below: 


10. Kyle O’Reilly versus Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT: Takeover 31

9. Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36

8. Ilja Dragunov versus WALTER for the NXT UK Championship on WWE NXT UK TV

7. Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions

6. Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles June 12th WWE SmackDown

5. Sami Zayn versus Jef Hardy versus AJ Styles for the I.C. Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions

4. Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series

3. Edge versus Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

2. Sasha Banks versus Bayley for the SD women’s championship at WWE Hell in a Cell

1. Undertaker versus AJ Styles Boneyard Match at WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE

Trish Stratus Believes She & Sasha Banks Have Unfinished Business

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 28, 2020

By

Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus recently spoke with POST Wrestling where the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted she has unfinished business with Sasha Banks.

Ever since the two women locked up during the 2018 women’s Royal Rumble fans have been talking about a possible singles match between the two women, and Stratus herself admitted that there is an energy between them.


“I mean, I think Sasha Banks and I might have some unfinished business and I say this with much love and respect. It’s like this moment we had at the Royal Rumble so many years ago; it seems like so many years ago now. It’s just like, people have held onto that moment and I watch it back. It’s undeniable [that] there’s definitely this intangible… this energy between us that — it’s a rare thing sometimes that two superstars get in there and you’re like, ‘Ooouuu, I like this,’ and you know, so I respect her so much as a worker, as a person, as a friend and so yeah, I think as a fan and personally, I think that would be an interesting thing to pursue, possibly at some point. Maybe possibly down the line at some point.”

However, Trish is currently believed to be retired, having had her last official match against Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam in 2019.

