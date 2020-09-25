WWE Files Trademark For New RETRIBUTION Names, Update On Mia Yim & Mercedes Martinez

WWE has applied to trademark five names – Mace, Slapjack, T-Bar, Reckoning and Retaliation – all associated with the masked RETRIBUTION faction rampaging through Monday Night Raw.

Fans already saw MACE (Dio Madden), SLAPJACK (Shane Thorne) and T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) make their in-ring debut earlier this week on Raw, in a six-man tag team match against the Hurt Business.

According to PWnsider.com, Mia Yim will be known as “RECKONING” going forward, while Mercedes Martinez will be known as “RETALIATION”.

The former has started a new Twitter handle (@ReckoningRTRBTN) rather than convert her original handle as the others have done. To be fair, she has far more followers than anyone else in the faction and uses her name for streaming on Twitch.