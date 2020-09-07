WWE Finally Announces Segments For Monday Night Raw An Hour Before Showtime

Just an hour before showtime, WWE has finally revealed several segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Until now, nothing had been announced for the show beyond an appearance from Randy Orton.

In a rematch from their battle at WWE Payback, the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton will go one-on-one with “Limitless” Keith Lee following last week’s series of matches to determine a new top contender to Drew McIntyre’s world heavyweight title.

Also announced for Raw tonight is a singles match between Buddy Murphy, who apparently did NOT get kicked out of Seth Rollins stable of lunatics last week, and Dominik Mysterio. Plus, Kevin Owens battles Aleister Black for the first time in 14 years.

