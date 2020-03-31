WWE & FOX Team Up For WrestleMania Week, More Content Coming To FS1

WWE has signed a deal with FOX Sports to non-exclusively air WrestleMania 36 in its entirety on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps. The pay-per-view will come with a $59.99 price tag, which includes both nights.

Additionally, FOX has announced the return of WWE Backstage tonight at 11PM ET on FS1, with hosts Renee Young, Paige, Mark Henry and Booker T all streaming in live from their homes. The broadcast will follow the network’s first ever airing of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble at 7PM ET.

Beyond WrestleMania week, FS1 has signed on for 22 hours of additional content that will be rolling out on Tuesday nights over the course of the spring. In the coming weeks FS1 will air truncated versions of past WrestleManias, as well as the ‘WWE 24’ and ‘Ruthless Aggression’ series previously exclusive to the WWE Network.

