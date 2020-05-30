WWE Gives Storyline Update On Jeff Hardy After Controversial Smackdown Angle

WWE has provided a storyline update on the status of Jeff Hardy, following the controversial angle that began last night on Friday Night Smackdown.

Hardy was arrested by police officers and accused with driving under the influence and hitting fellow WWE Superstar Elias with his vehicle, in the parking lot outside of the WWE Performance Center just moments before the show went live on the air.

Elias was taken to the hospital and Hardy was taken to jail, only to reemerge on Smackdown at the end of the show and attack Sheamus.

WWE.com released a story-driven statement claiming that Hardy had been “released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests, therefore absolving Hardy of the charges…”