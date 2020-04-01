WWE & Good Humor Teaming Up To Bring Ice Cream Back To Wrestling Fans

Fans have been clamoring for the return of WWE ice cream bars for years. Today we’re excited to bring you the news that WWE is teaming up with Good Humor to bring you a twist on the original classic, with their all new line of WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches.

The new frozen treats boast “a creamy frozen vanilla dairy dessert base packed between two vanilla wafers”, stamped with the likeness of popular WWE Superstars and Legends including 16-time world champion John Cena, “The Man” Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and “Macho Man” Randy Savage!

WWE sent us the following information:

Good Humor WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches are rolling out to on-demand delivery in major markets now via The Ice Cream Shop on UberEats, Postmates, Doordash, and Grubhub platforms. The Ice Cream Shop is a digital shop available via delivery platforms that allows people to order their favorite ice cream products for on-demand delivery the same way they would from any other restaurant available on the apps.

For more information, visit GoodHumor.com.