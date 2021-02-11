WWE
WWE Had Alternate Wrestlers For The WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE had alternate wrestlers ready for the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match this year.
WWE often has alternates for this match due to how many spots are needed, but due to the current situation, WWE had more than usual for this year.
The report noted that both Toni Storm and Kacy Catanzaro were alternates that were in the arena on the night. Of course, Storm ended up competing, while Catanzaro did not, with Reckoning originally scheduled to compete, but she had to pull out due to testing positive for COVID-19.
The report reads:
The Women’s Royal Rumble match had plenty of surprises, as they announced only 16 entrants ahead of time. WWE went beyond and had additional names on hand in the event that some of the entrants couldn’t make it. One of those names that couldn’t make it was Mia Yim, now known as Reckoning. Fightful learned that Toni Storm actually wasn’t originally planned for the Rumble match, and ended up serving as an alternate when Yim couldn’t make it. Kacy Catanzaro, who was also at the venue, was another alternate WWE had ready in case someone else went down.
Toni Storm Reveals Her WWE NXT Move Was Originally Supposed To Happen Sooner
The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted a lot of the wrestling industry, and that included things for Toni Storm.
The former WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion announced that she was moving to the United States branch back in October, at WWE NXT Takeover: 31, but that moment was actually supposed to happen a lot sooner than it did.
Storm recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where she revealed that she was actually supposed to be debuting on the roster shortly after WWE WrestleMania. However, she ended up being stuck in London, unable to travel due to the restrictions.
“In May, WWE was like, ‘Yeah, you’re good to go, green light.’ So I packed up all my stuff, got rid of my apartment, went all the way to London to get on the flight. Then there were issues with border control and I couldn’t get in. So, long story short, I got stuck in London for about three or four months. So, it’s been a crazy journey just getting here. It’s been insane. But I’m here now.
“Yeah, I think I was meant to be there quite a few months sooner, but obviously I got stuck and obviously the UK… It’s still in a terrible state now, pandemic wise, but it was terrible back then so we didn’t know what was happening with NXT UK either. I was just kind of in-between, like, ‘I don’t know.’ I was living each day not knowing what was going to happen when I was going to leave, so it was a crazy time. But yeah, it took me until October.”
Storm then spoke about having such a long time off wrestling, crediting the WarGames match for getting her back into form.
“I mean, I guess, after taking all that time off during the pandemic and then being in a massive steel cage with two rings and weapons everywhere, it was quite a shock physically because I’m just… I got used to not being hit with weapons and stuff! Yeah, it was cool, though, and I think it helped me get back into the swing of things a lot smoother. It was so much fun. I’m so glad that I got to have that kind of match. And I hope I’m in the next one because it’s great – and we won!”
Storm will be in action this Sunday at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day when she competes for the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat action against the current champion, Io Shirai and Mercedes Martinez.
Men’s & Women’s Dusty Cup Finals Set For NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
Two big tag team matches are now confirmed for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
The men’s Dusty Cup finals will see MSK take on Grizzled Young Veterans. MSK defeated Legado del Fantasma to advance, while Grizzled Young Veterans beat Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.
LET'S GO! #WWENXT #DustyClassic #NXTTakeOver@JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/xDllXv9XtK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021
On the women’s side, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon beat Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae to advance to TakeOver. Blackheart and Moon will now face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez this Sunday.
To up the stakes, William Regal confirmed on NXT that the winners of the women’s cup will receive a future WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. It was previously confirmed the men’s cup winners will receive a future NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity.
The stakes just got even HIGHER. 🏆
The winners of the first-ever Women's #DustyClassic will earn the #DustyCup AND a future @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles opportunity! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/CmiPjdeqr4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021
Below is what appears to be the final advertised TakeOver card.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
Sunday, February 14, 2021
NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
NXT Women’s Championship
Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
NXT North American Championship
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Kushida
NXT Women’s Dusty Cup Finals
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart
NXT Men’s Dusty Cup Finals
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar Announced For 2/17 WWE NXT
Time’s up for the NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
William Regal has announced Karrion Kross will take on Santos Escobar in a non-title match next Wednesday on NXT. This comes after weeks of back-and-forth intimidation antics and a heated confrontation.
Scarlett had to coax Regal into making the bout official, but it wasn’t without added drama as Kross went on to layout both Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza backstage.
.@WWEKarrionKross. @EscobarWWE. Next Week.
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌. ⏳ #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/eUbr8svWnG
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
Big Mistake. https://t.co/MzCvjGkY24
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) February 11, 2021
Assuming he’s without backup, it’ll be interesting to see how Santos Escobar is booked in this first-time match that doesn’t involve his Cruiserweight Championship.
As of this writing, no other matches are known for the February 17th episode of NXT. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
