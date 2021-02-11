WWE Had Alternate Wrestlers For The WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted a lot of the wrestling industry, and that included things for Toni Storm.

The former WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion announced that she was moving to the United States branch back in October, at WWE NXT Takeover: 31, but that moment was actually supposed to happen a lot sooner than it did.

Storm recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where she revealed that she was actually supposed to be debuting on the roster shortly after WWE WrestleMania. However, she ended up being stuck in London, unable to travel due to the restrictions.

“In May, WWE was like, ‘Yeah, you’re good to go, green light.’ So I packed up all my stuff, got rid of my apartment, went all the way to London to get on the flight. Then there were issues with border control and I couldn’t get in. So, long story short, I got stuck in London for about three or four months. So, it’s been a crazy journey just getting here. It’s been insane. But I’m here now. “Yeah, I think I was meant to be there quite a few months sooner, but obviously I got stuck and obviously the UK… It’s still in a terrible state now, pandemic wise, but it was terrible back then so we didn’t know what was happening with NXT UK either. I was just kind of in-between, like, ‘I don’t know.’ I was living each day not knowing what was going to happen when I was going to leave, so it was a crazy time. But yeah, it took me until October.”

Storm then spoke about having such a long time off wrestling, crediting the WarGames match for getting her back into form.

“I mean, I guess, after taking all that time off during the pandemic and then being in a massive steel cage with two rings and weapons everywhere, it was quite a shock physically because I’m just… I got used to not being hit with weapons and stuff! Yeah, it was cool, though, and I think it helped me get back into the swing of things a lot smoother. It was so much fun. I’m so glad that I got to have that kind of match. And I hope I’m in the next one because it’s great – and we won!”

Storm will be in action this Sunday at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day when she competes for the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat action against the current champion, Io Shirai and Mercedes Martinez.