WWE HALL OF FAME REPORT LIVE NOW: ERIC BISCHOFF, BELLA TWINS, KANE, BRITISH BULLDOG & MORE
WWE Hall of Fame 2020 & 2021 Report
April 6, 2021
Jerry “The King” Lawlor is this year’s host. There’s no red carpet ceremony and no introductions this evening, just Lawlor making corny jokes, a quick video package and right to the honoree. There are of course no fans, and no wrestlers in attendance, just the honoree and cuts to recycled ThunderDome fan shots with cringy dubbed reactions.
John “Bradshaw” Layfield
JBL talked about falling in love with drawing white hot heat. He talked about the angle where he gave Eddie Guerrero’s mother a heart attack in El Paso, during the week of Mother’s Day, while the family was celebrating the life of Gory Guerrero. He claimed police escorted him from the arena and told him not to come back because they couldn’t guarantee his safety. And then “along came a kid named John Cena who ruined everything for me.” He spoke very highly of Eddie Guerrero and wished he could go back one more time and live in that moment, watching Latino Heat do his thing. He closed his speech getting “serious” for a moment to address those that he has wronged and insulted over the years, but turned it around and called them all “snowflakes” whose opinions don’t matter.
“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith
Accepted By: Harry Smith
Harry introduced their dog who he jokingly called the granddaughter of Matilda the Bulldog. He was so happy to finally be inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, as it’s been a long time coming. He talked about the SummerSlam ’92 match between Bulldog and Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium, calling it his favorite match and favorite memory of his father. Harry discussed the matches with Dynamite Kid in Japan and matches against the Hart Foundation, inspiring a generation of tag team wrestlers.
WWE Announces 2021 Warrior Award Recipient, Updated Hall Of Fame Lineup For Tonight
WWE announced on Tuesday that longtime employee Rich Hering will be the recipient of the 2021 Warrior Award.
Hering began his WWE career over 50 years ago under Vincent J. McMahon and is currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management. He also presided over Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth’s wedding.
He started working with my grandfather in the 70’s & has dedicated so much of his life to @WWE, the @WWEUniverse & my family. I am forever grateful to have him in my life & so proud to have Rich Hering inducted in the #WWEHOF Class of 2021 as this year’s Warrior Award recipient. pic.twitter.com/GsvMUynASz
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 6, 2021
As noted, Titus O’Neil has been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award for his charity work in the Tampa Bay area and around the globe.
WWE will stream a special Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight on Peacock to induct the 2020 and 2021 classes.
The Class of 2020 is as follows:
- The Bella Twins
- JBL
- The British Bulldog
- Jushin “Thunder” Liger
- Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award)
- William Shatner (Celebrity)
- nWo
The Class of 2021 is as follows:
- Molly Holly
- The Great Khali
- Eric Bischoff
- Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity)
- RVD
- Kane
- Rich Herring (Warrior Award)
Nita Strauss & Poppy To Perform At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
WrestleMania won’t be the only event this week with live musical performances.
WWE has announced that Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will perform the National Anthem during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1. Strauss previously performed twice in 2018 at WrestleMania 34 and WWE Evolution.
IT’S TRUE!!!
I am incredibly excited to get on stage to kick off #Wrestlemania week this Wednesday with the National Anthem at #NXTTakeover Stand & Deliver 👊🏻
Time to get #NXTLOUD!!!! 🇺🇸 #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/vIerowELtM
— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 5, 2021
Additionally, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Poppy will return for a performance during TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 on Thursday. Poppy has performed several times in NXT, with her most recent appearance at Halloween Havoc last October.
Hell yes!!! I want you to “stand and deliver” like only you can…and hit us with something we’ve never heard before. I want the WORLD to hear us!!!! #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QxxKwOipYp
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2021
As noted, Bebe Rexha and Ash Costello will perform live at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.
We’ll have complete NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver coverage this Wednesday and Thursday right here at ProWrestling.com.
CM Punk Believes Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Shows Vince McMahon Isn’t Afraid Of AEW
CM Punk has given his opinion on Chris Jericho appearing on WWE this month as a guest on the Broken Skull Sessions show.
The wrestling world was left stunned when WWE confirmed that the former AEW World Champion would be Steve Austin’s next guest on the popular interview show, marking his first appearance with WWE since leaving the company.
This is also the first time someone contracted with AEW has worked with WWE in any capacity, but when speaking to TMZ, CM Punk believes it shows that Vince McMahon doesn’t fear AEW. However, he also stated that it’s going to be good for AEW, getting more eyeballs on the product.
“It’s interesting, for sure. Obviously, I understand the buzz. Maybe I’ll give it a shot and watch it, but it feels like it’s going to be softball questions. I don’t if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions and nor do I think that they possibly should. It’s an interesting situation and it’ll probably be a feel good interview where they talk about Jericho’s past at WWE. I’m sure they’ll mention AEW, but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think people are interested in,” he said.
“Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction and opinion is that I think it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all. If he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen. Anytime anybody is talking about you, it is good. There will be people that don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say, ‘Cool, I didn’t know that. I just thought Jericho was retired.’ There is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see this superstar is on my television show, but it’s a new age and both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Jerico’s appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions will air on Peacock and the WWE Network following night two of WWE WrestleMania 37.
