WWE Hall of Fame 2020 & 2021 Report

April 6, 2021

Watch: Peacock

Jerry “The King” Lawlor is this year’s host. There’s no red carpet ceremony and no introductions this evening, just Lawlor making corny jokes, a quick video package and right to the honoree. There are of course no fans, and no wrestlers in attendance, just the honoree and cuts to recycled ThunderDome fan shots with cringy dubbed reactions.

John “Bradshaw” Layfield

JBL talked about falling in love with drawing white hot heat. He talked about the angle where he gave Eddie Guerrero’s mother a heart attack in El Paso, during the week of Mother’s Day, while the family was celebrating the life of Gory Guerrero. He claimed police escorted him from the arena and told him not to come back because they couldn’t guarantee his safety. And then “along came a kid named John Cena who ruined everything for me.” He spoke very highly of Eddie Guerrero and wished he could go back one more time and live in that moment, watching Latino Heat do his thing. He closed his speech getting “serious” for a moment to address those that he has wronged and insulted over the years, but turned it around and called them all “snowflakes” whose opinions don’t matter.

“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

Accepted By: Harry Smith

Harry introduced their dog who he jokingly called the granddaughter of Matilda the Bulldog. He was so happy to finally be inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, as it’s been a long time coming. He talked about the SummerSlam ’92 match between Bulldog and Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium, calling it his favorite match and favorite memory of his father. Harry discussed the matches with Dynamite Kid in Japan and matches against the Hart Foundation, inspiring a generation of tag team wrestlers.

