WWE
WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Report: Bella Twins, William Shatner, JBL, The nWo, Jushin Thunder Liger & More
WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Report
April 6, 2021
Jerry “The King” Lawlor is this year’s host. There’s no red carpet ceremony and no introductions this evening, just Lawlor making corny jokes, a quick video package and right to the honoree. There are of course no fans, and no wrestlers in attendance, just the honoree and cuts to recycled ThunderDome fan shots with cringy dubbed reactions.
John “Bradshaw” Layfield
JBL talked about falling in love with drawing white hot heat. He talked about the angle where he gave Eddie Guerrero’s mother a heart attack in El Paso, during the week of Mother’s Day, while the family was celebrating the life of Gory Guerrero. He claimed police escorted him from the arena and told him not to come back because they couldn’t guarantee his safety. And then “along came a kid named John Cena who ruined everything for me.” He spoke very highly of Eddie Guerrero and wished he could go back one more time and live in that moment, watching Latino Heat do his thing. He closed his speech getting “serious” for a moment to address those that he has wronged and insulted over the years, but turned it around and called them all “snowflakes” whose opinions don’t matter.
“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith
Accepted By: Harry Smith
Harry introduced their dog who he jokingly called the granddaughter of Matilda the Bulldog. He was so happy to finally be inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, as it’s been a long time coming. He talked about the SummerSlam ’92 match between Bulldog and Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium, calling it his favorite match and favorite memory of his father. Harry discussed the matches with Dynamite Kid in Japan and matches against the Hart Foundation, inspiring a generation of tag team wrestlers.
Jushin Thunder Liger
Liger sent in a short video thanking the WWE Universe for the great honor, claiming it was the first time he was truly nervous to speak. He called it an honor to be wearing a WWE Hall of Fame ring, and said it made him happy that he became a professional wrestler. He thank thanked his WWE fans in English.
William Shatner
The video package was pretty much all Captain Kirk references and leaned heavily into his appearance on the King’s Court with Jerry “The King” Lawler. Shatner also sent in a video talking about growing up watching the wrestlers of his day and the friendships he’s had in the business over the decades. He jokingly called it a great honor of his life to throw Lawlor out of the ring.
The Bella Twins
Nikki and Brie talked at the same time and argued over who was going speak first. The said if you put a door in front of the Bella Twins they will kick it down. They ran down all their accolades and talked about putting together Total Divas as a way for the women’s division to come together instead of having to fight for limited television time. They thanked a ton of people including Tamina, Naomi, Team PCB, “Dad” Johnny Ace, Scotty Armstrong, Dusty Rhodes, Pat Patterson and of course Daniel Bryan for allowing them to share their personal lives with the world for so many years.
Warrior Award: Titus O’Neil
Titus said it was well documented that he came from poverty and was the product of a sexual assault. He said he was labelled a problem child and people said he would be dead by 16, but he found a boys and girls club that helped him turn his life around. That inspired everything he’s done up to this point with all the different charity organizations he’s involved with throughout the Tampa, FL community.
The nWo
Scott Hall said it was a great honor to go into the Hall of Fame again alongside the man who made him want to be a professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan. Sean Waltman talked about how important his nWo role was in creating DX because he Syxx coming in after a run in WCW was so much better than the 1-2-3 Kid joining the group. Kevin Nash noted their paychecks were a hell of a lot better coming back too. Hulk Hogan said it was still running wild because all the nWo merch at his beach shop is constantly selling out. He talked about being the “bad guys” who poisoned the well when Vince brought them back to the WWE, and all the babyfaces being upset about it. Somehow I don’t think their WWE run was why this team is going into the Hall of Fame…
WWE
Pre-Show Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1
WWE has announced a women’s match will take place on the pre-show for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 on Wednesday.
That pre-show match will see Zoey Stark will take on Toni Storm for the first time ever. Stark has been on the rise since signing at the start of the year, competing against the likes of Io Shirai, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez.
Toni Storm will look for redemption after recently coming up short against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.
A pre-show match has yet to be announced for Night 2.
Tomorrow night on #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver Night 1️⃣ Pre-Show, @ZoeyStarkWWE looks to continue making waves in the #WWENXT Women's Division in a match against the ruthless Toni Storm!https://t.co/IOtIJP38er pic.twitter.com/QEEA3GHrhM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday and Thursday.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night One)
Pre-Show Match
Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
Kushida vs. Pete Dunne
6-Man Gauntlet Eliminator
Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight
NXT UK Championship Match
WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night Two)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Gauntlet Eliminator winner
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match
Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross
WWE
WWE Announces 2021 Warrior Award Recipient, Updated Hall Of Fame Lineup For Tonight
WWE announced on Tuesday that longtime employee Rich Hering will be the recipient of the 2021 Warrior Award.
Hering began his WWE career over 50 years ago under Vincent J. McMahon and is currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management. He also presided over Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth’s wedding.
He started working with my grandfather in the 70’s & has dedicated so much of his life to @WWE, the @WWEUniverse & my family. I am forever grateful to have him in my life & so proud to have Rich Hering inducted in the #WWEHOF Class of 2021 as this year’s Warrior Award recipient. pic.twitter.com/GsvMUynASz
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 6, 2021
As noted, Titus O’Neil has been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award for his charity work in the Tampa Bay area and around the globe.
WWE will stream a special Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight on Peacock to induct the 2020 and 2021 classes.
The Class of 2020 is as follows:
- The Bella Twins
- JBL
- The British Bulldog
- Jushin “Thunder” Liger
- Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award)
- William Shatner (Celebrity)
- nWo
The Class of 2021 is as follows:
- Molly Holly
- The Great Khali
- Eric Bischoff
- Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity)
- RVD
- Kane
- Rich Herring (Warrior Award)
WWE
Nita Strauss & Poppy To Perform At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
WrestleMania won’t be the only event this week with live musical performances.
WWE has announced that Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will perform the National Anthem during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1. Strauss previously performed twice in 2018 at WrestleMania 34 and WWE Evolution.
IT’S TRUE!!!
I am incredibly excited to get on stage to kick off #Wrestlemania week this Wednesday with the National Anthem at #NXTTakeover Stand & Deliver 👊🏻
Time to get #NXTLOUD!!!! 🇺🇸 #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/vIerowELtM
— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 5, 2021
Additionally, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Poppy will return for a performance during TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 on Thursday. Poppy has performed several times in NXT, with her most recent appearance at Halloween Havoc last October.
Hell yes!!! I want you to “stand and deliver” like only you can…and hit us with something we’ve never heard before. I want the WORLD to hear us!!!! #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/QxxKwOipYp
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2021
As noted, Bebe Rexha and Ash Costello will perform live at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.
We’ll have complete NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver coverage this Wednesday and Thursday right here at ProWrestling.com.
