Wrestling News
WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update
A new report from PWInsider.com has provided some more information on WWE’s plans for the 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.
Despite some speculation about the ceremony being pre-recorded, that is not going to be the case, with PWInsider.com revealed that the show is currently set to air live on both Peacock and the WWE Network.
The ceremony is expected to take place from the WWE ThunderDome, and just like for WWE Raw/SmackDown, fans will be able to attend the event, which takes place on Tuesday, April 6, virtually.
The report also added that the plan is to have as many inductees as possible on stage, live in Tampa, and some of the roster and select invited guests will also be allowed to attend.
WWE will be combining both the 2020 and 2021 classes this year, after last year’s group wasn’t able to be inducted due to COVID-19.
The line-up for both classes are as follows:
2021 CLASS:
– Molly Holly
– Names TBA
2020 CLASS:
– Batista
– The Bella Twins
– JBL
– Jushin Thunder Liger
– “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith
– The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)
Wrestling News
Mustafa Ali Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was A Good Talker
Mustafa Ali might be well-known to fans as a great talker, but he had to work hard in order to convince the WWE Chairman that was the case.
The RETRIBUTION leader is a tremendous talker, both on the microphone and in pre-taped segments, and when speaking with TV Insider, Ali revealed he decided to record his own promos in order to show Vince McMahon what he was capable of doing.
“I can only speak of my experience with [Chairman] Vince McMahon and the creative team, but not really. You can always tell them what you’re capable of doing, or you can show them. The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was. So I recorded my own promos. I record my own videos. It’s a lot easier to show them what you’re capable of doing than telling them. I’ve got a pretty good range in terms of saying the things I do.”
Ali had the chance to compete for the United States Championship on WWE Raw this week, but he ultimately came up short against Riddle.
Wrestling News
Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money
Eric Bischoff recently spoke to the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast where he gave his thoughts on why Goldberg continues to wrestle.
Bischoff played a huge part in Goldberg’s career during their time in WCW, and he believes that the WWE Hall Of Famer is now just wrestling for the money.
“Goldberg is doing it for the money, come on. This is not love of the business or love to get out there and perform. In my opinion, sorry Bill you and I aren’t close friends but we are friends. And if what I am saying Bill offends you then I apologise because I don’t mean it to but come on dude, do you think he’s doing it for the fun or do you think he’s doing it for the money?
It’s smart it’s not a bad thing! I’m not putting it down. If I had the ability at Bill’s age, and look the way Bill did and someone gave me a 7 figure cheque to work 5 minutes come on! Lets be honest with ourselves and not bust anybody’s balls over this. Anyone would do it, we dream about that opportunity.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Goldberg returned to WWE back in 2016 and has competed plenty of times since that point, winning the Universal Championship on two occasions. His most recent appearance came at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event where he was defeated by Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match.
Wrestling News
Sasha Banks Reveals How Her Finisher Was Created
Sasha Banks has one of the best submission finishers in WWE right now, and she recently broke down how the move was created.
The Legit Boss spoke with the Sailor Moon Fanclub podcast, about coming up with the move and how she loves the move and that a trainer helped her adapt the backstabber into a crossface.
“When I was trying to find my character and had to be a bad guy, I wanted a whole new finisher because I was just doing a neckbreaker. It’s cute, but it’s basic because everyone does a neckbreaker and I’m not trying to be basic in WWE. I really loved the backstabber and how it looked. I was really small and I needed a finisher I could do to everybody. One day, I went to training and asked the head trainer to help me. He said, ‘I like the backstabber, but how about you flip it into a crossface.’ I was like, ‘Ohhhhh, money, money, money, like a bank statement.’ That’s what I do, I leave a statement. I take that change, put it in the back, cha chang, and I make these girls tap out. I can get that sucker on anybody, really fast, and in any variation,” said Banks.
Banks then went on to reveal that her finisher is her favorite in wrestling, purely because of how creative it is to do.
” I love my finisher so much. It’s so unique and different. I don’t like things that take so long to break someone down to get a win. Some people need to change it up, that’s why they don’t win anymore. [My finisher], money and success,” she stated. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
It is set to be a busy week for Sasha Banks, who has two title matches to deal with. Firstly, on WWE SmackDown she will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in singles action against Nia Jax. But then on Sunday at WWE Fastlane, she will join Bianca Belair to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Mustafa Ali Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was A Good Talker
Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money
WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update
Sasha Banks Reveals How Her Finisher Was Created
Excalibur Reveals Advice Jim Ross Gave Him About Commentating
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
AEW DARK Video: Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs Proud & Powerful, Abadon, SCU, Powerhouse Hobbs & More
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
Trending
-
Results16 hours ago
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
-
WWE2 days ago
45,000 Fans Potentially Returning To Raymond James Stadium For WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News24 hours ago
Eric Bischoff On How His Opinion Of Jeff Hardy Has Changed
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Jake Roberts Reveals His Original AEW Contract Was Only For 10 Weeks
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Age Is Not A Factor In Wrestling
-
WWE13 hours ago
New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned, Challenge Issued For WrestleMania 37
-
AEW1 day ago
Christopher Daniels Believes The Time To Feature Him Has Passed
-
AEW2 days ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #10)