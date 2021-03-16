WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update

A new report from PWInsider.com has provided some more information on WWE’s plans for the 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.

Despite some speculation about the ceremony being pre-recorded, that is not going to be the case, with PWInsider.com revealed that the show is currently set to air live on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

The ceremony is expected to take place from the WWE ThunderDome, and just like for WWE Raw/SmackDown, fans will be able to attend the event, which takes place on Tuesday, April 6, virtually.

The report also added that the plan is to have as many inductees as possible on stage, live in Tampa, and some of the roster and select invited guests will also be allowed to attend.

WWE will be combining both the 2020 and 2021 classes this year, after last year’s group wasn’t able to be inducted due to COVID-19.

The line-up for both classes are as follows:

2021 CLASS:

– Molly Holly

– Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

– Batista

– The Bella Twins

– JBL

– Jushin Thunder Liger

– “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

– The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)