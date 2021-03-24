WWE
The Undertaker Reveals The Next Member Of The WWE Hall Of Fame
The Undertaker appeared on today’s episode of The Bump to announce that his long-time rival, tag team partner and friend Glenn Jacobs, better known to the WWE Universe as Kane, will be the next legend inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Jacobs made his pro-wrestling debut nearly three decades ago. Early in his WWE run he went through multiple gimmicks including a deranged dentist and Fake Diesel before debuting the iconic “Big Red Machine” character that would help shape multiple generations of WWE programming.
Kane made his first appearance alongside Paul Bearer, his storyline father, at the 1997 WWE Badd Blood pay-per-view. The seven-foot-tall monster was said to be the half-brother of The Undertaker, and made his first impression by ripping the door to Hell in a Cell off its hinges and delivering a Tombstone Piledriver.
Kane went on to wrestle more WWE matches than anyone in history. He is a two-time WWE world heavyweight champion, a former ECW Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a 12-time world tag team champion with seven different partners.
The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held privately this year but will air exclusively through Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Inductees include Molly Holly, the Great Khali, Eric Bischoff as well as the 2020 class featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger
WWE
WWE ThunderDome Moving To A New Location After WrestleMania
The WWE’s current residency at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL is coming to an end shortly after WrestleMania 37.
The company announced today that their award-winning ThunderDome will be moving to a new residency at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida beginning with the April 12 edition of Monday Night Raw.
While WWE currently plans to have upwards of 25,000 fans in attendance at each night of WrestleMania that weekend, it would appear that their weekly programming and other pay-per-view events will remain fan-less for the foreseeable future.
An official WWE release confirmed that Raw and Smackdown television tapings at the ThunderDome will continue to take place “on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance”.
WWE
The Great Khali Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
It was officially announced by WWE India today that The Great Khali will be among the legendary names inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2021.
His old friend and manager Ranjin Singh, who still works for WWE behind the scenes, broke the news to the Punjabi Playboy earlier today.
Khali made his WWE debut on Smackdown in 2006 and immediately began a program with The Undertaker, defeating The Deadman in his first pay-per-view match.
Early on he was booked like a top star, working with names like John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista and Kane. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in a Smackdown battle royal in 2007, before facing “The Animal” in a Punjabi Prison match.
The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held privately this year but will air exclusively through Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Inductees include Molly Holly, Kane, Eric Bischoff as well as the 2020 class featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger
View this post on Instagram
WWE
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton returns after last week’s absence, and her crew runs down all the action from this past weekend’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, as well as tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.
Both Rey Mysterio and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle stop by the show to discuss their triple threat match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22, plus more legends in the “Big Red Machine” Kane, Victoria, and Edge sits down for an interview with Samoa Joe.
WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube.
WWE ThunderDome Moving To A New Location After WrestleMania
The Great Khali Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
The Undertaker Reveals The Next Member Of The WWE Hall Of Fame
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
Update On WWE Network Adding Daniel Bryan To Hall Of Fame Collection
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
WWE Reportedly Denies Andrade’s Release Request, ROH World Champion Rush Responds
3/17 AEW Dynamite Results: Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Lights Out Main Event, Christian Cage Takes Aim
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
Trending
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Responds To ‘Tommy End’
-
WWE1 day ago
BREAKING: NXT Tag Team Championships Vacated
-
Impact1 day ago
3/23 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eddie Edwards vs Karl Anderson, X-Division Title Match, Kenny Omega Returns
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request
-
WWE2 days ago
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
-
AEW1 day ago
Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
-
WWE17 hours ago
Update On WWE Network Adding Daniel Bryan To Hall Of Fame Collection
-
AEW2 days ago
Tony Khan Announces Exciting ‘Death Triangle’ Replacement For Injured PAC