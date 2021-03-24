The Undertaker appeared on today’s episode of The Bump to announce that his long-time rival, tag team partner and friend Glenn Jacobs, better known to the WWE Universe as Kane, will be the next legend inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jacobs made his pro-wrestling debut nearly three decades ago. Early in his WWE run he went through multiple gimmicks including a deranged dentist and Fake Diesel before debuting the iconic “Big Red Machine” character that would help shape multiple generations of WWE programming.

Kane made his first appearance alongside Paul Bearer, his storyline father, at the 1997 WWE Badd Blood pay-per-view. The seven-foot-tall monster was said to be the half-brother of The Undertaker, and made his first impression by ripping the door to Hell in a Cell off its hinges and delivering a Tombstone Piledriver.

Kane went on to wrestle more WWE matches than anyone in history. He is a two-time WWE world heavyweight champion, a former ECW Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a 12-time world tag team champion with seven different partners.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held privately this year but will air exclusively through Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Inductees include Molly Holly, the Great Khali, Eric Bischoff as well as the 2020 class featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger