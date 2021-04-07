WWE
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
Featured below are highlights from the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that aired on Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock.
First up is John Bradshaw Layfield, the former APA tag team brawler turned New York businessman and loathed WWE Champion. JBL spoke highly of his memories and experiences with the late Eddie Guerrero and ended things with a classic heel turn on everyone he’s ever wronged or insulted.
Former WWE/NWA/GHC/MLW/IWGP tag team champion Harry Smith returned with the “grandchild” of Matilda the Bulldog and his family members in order to honor the legacy of the late, great “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.
The Bella Twins have officially added a little much-needed “Twin Magic” to the WWE Hall of Fame. Nikki and Brie gave an emotional speech about their role in the Women’s Evolution and the creation of not one, but two hit reality series. They thanked everyone from partners Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev to stepdad Johnny Ace, John Cena and the women they competed against in the ring.
While all four members of the inducted nWo class did speak at the Hall of Fame ceremony, WWE has only uploaded footage of “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan running down their catchphrases. Too sweet, brother.
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
Featured below are highlights from the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that aired on Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock.
Two-time WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly entered the WWE Hall of Fame with great humility, thanking many of the previously unheard of names behind the scenes who helped put together a massive live production every single week.
Rob Van Dam’s Hall of Fame induction speech was definitely “one of a kind”. It was the sort of long, rambling but genuine monologue that only a strong amount of THC can bring on. Never change, RVD.
Always well spoken, Eric Bischoff discussed the “road trip” that he’s been on through the wrestling business over several decades, and “standing on the shoulders of giants” to reach the top.
Evil demon turned Knoxville mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs entered the WWE Hall of Fame with great humility on Tuesday night, leaving the WWE Universe with an inspiration message. In true Kane form, the Devil’s Favorite Demon left us with one last explosion of fire.
Pre-Show Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1
WWE has announced a women’s match will take place on the pre-show for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 on Wednesday.
That pre-show match will see Zoey Stark will take on Toni Storm for the first time ever. Stark has been on the rise since signing at the start of the year, competing against the likes of Io Shirai, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez.
Toni Storm will look for redemption after recently coming up short against NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.
A pre-show match has yet to be announced for Night 2.
Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday and Thursday.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night One)
Pre-Show Match
Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
Kushida vs. Pete Dunne
6-Man Gauntlet Eliminator
Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight
NXT UK Championship Match
WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night Two)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Gauntlet Eliminator winner
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match
Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross
WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Report: Bella Twins, William Shatner, JBL, The nWo, Jushin Thunder Liger & More
WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Report
April 6, 2021
Jerry “The King” Lawlor is this year’s host. There’s no red carpet ceremony and no introductions this evening, just Lawlor making corny jokes, a quick video package and right to the honoree. There are of course no fans, and no wrestlers in attendance, just the honoree and cuts to recycled ThunderDome fan shots with cringy dubbed reactions.
John “Bradshaw” Layfield
JBL talked about falling in love with drawing white hot heat. He talked about the angle where he gave Eddie Guerrero’s mother a heart attack in El Paso, during the week of Mother’s Day, while the family was celebrating the life of Gory Guerrero. He claimed police escorted him from the arena and told him not to come back because they couldn’t guarantee his safety. And then “along came a kid named John Cena who ruined everything for me.” He spoke very highly of Eddie Guerrero and wished he could go back one more time and live in that moment, watching Latino Heat do his thing. He closed his speech getting “serious” for a moment to address those that he has wronged and insulted over the years, but turned it around and called them all “snowflakes” whose opinions don’t matter.
“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith
Accepted By: Harry Smith
Harry introduced their dog who he jokingly called the granddaughter of Matilda the Bulldog. He was so happy to finally be inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, as it’s been a long time coming. He talked about the SummerSlam ’92 match between Bulldog and Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium, calling it his favorite match and favorite memory of his father. Harry discussed the matches with Dynamite Kid in Japan and matches against the Hart Foundation, inspiring a generation of tag team wrestlers.
Jushin Thunder Liger
Liger sent in a short video thanking the WWE Universe for the great honor, claiming it was the first time he was truly nervous to speak. He called it an honor to be wearing a WWE Hall of Fame ring, and said it made him happy that he became a professional wrestler. He thank thanked his WWE fans in English.
William Shatner
The video package was pretty much all Captain Kirk references and leaned heavily into his appearance on the King’s Court with Jerry “The King” Lawler. Shatner also sent in a video talking about growing up watching the wrestlers of his day and the friendships he’s had in the business over the decades. He jokingly called it a great honor of his life to throw Lawlor out of the ring.
The Bella Twins
Nikki and Brie talked at the same time and argued over who was going speak first. The said if you put a door in front of the Bella Twins they will kick it down. They ran down all their accolades and talked about putting together Total Divas as a way for the women’s division to come together instead of having to fight for limited television time. They thanked a ton of people including Tamina, Naomi, Team PCB, “Dad” Johnny Ace, Scotty Armstrong, Dusty Rhodes, Pat Patterson and of course Daniel Bryan for allowing them to share their personal lives with the world for so many years.
Warrior Award: Titus O’Neil
Titus said it was well documented that he came from poverty and was the product of a sexual assault. He said he was labelled a problem child and people said he would be dead by 16, but he found a boys and girls club that helped him turn his life around. That inspired everything he’s done up to this point with all the different charity organizations he’s involved with throughout the Tampa, FL community.
The nWo
Scott Hall said it was a great honor to go into the Hall of Fame again alongside the man who made him want to be a professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan. Sean Waltman talked about how important his nWo role was in creating DX because he Syxx coming in after a run in WCW was so much better than the 1-2-3 Kid joining the group. Kevin Nash noted their paychecks were a hell of a lot better coming back too. Hulk Hogan said it was still running wild because all the nWo merch at his beach shop is constantly selling out. He talked about being the “bad guys” who poisoned the well when Vince brought them back to the WWE, and all the babyfaces being upset about it. Somehow I don’t think their WWE run was why this team is going into the Hall of Fame…
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
