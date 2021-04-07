WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Report

April 6, 2021

Watch: Peacock

Jerry “The King” Lawlor is this year’s host. There’s no red carpet ceremony and no introductions this evening, just Lawlor making corny jokes, a quick video package and right to the honoree. There are of course no fans, and no wrestlers in attendance, just the honoree and cuts to recycled ThunderDome fan shots with cringy dubbed reactions.

John “Bradshaw” Layfield

JBL talked about falling in love with drawing white hot heat. He talked about the angle where he gave Eddie Guerrero’s mother a heart attack in El Paso, during the week of Mother’s Day, while the family was celebrating the life of Gory Guerrero. He claimed police escorted him from the arena and told him not to come back because they couldn’t guarantee his safety. And then “along came a kid named John Cena who ruined everything for me.” He spoke very highly of Eddie Guerrero and wished he could go back one more time and live in that moment, watching Latino Heat do his thing. He closed his speech getting “serious” for a moment to address those that he has wronged and insulted over the years, but turned it around and called them all “snowflakes” whose opinions don’t matter.

“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

Accepted By: Harry Smith

Harry introduced their dog who he jokingly called the granddaughter of Matilda the Bulldog. He was so happy to finally be inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, as it’s been a long time coming. He talked about the SummerSlam ’92 match between Bulldog and Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium, calling it his favorite match and favorite memory of his father. Harry discussed the matches with Dynamite Kid in Japan and matches against the Hart Foundation, inspiring a generation of tag team wrestlers.

Jushin Thunder Liger

Liger sent in a short video thanking the WWE Universe for the great honor, claiming it was the first time he was truly nervous to speak. He called it an honor to be wearing a WWE Hall of Fame ring, and said it made him happy that he became a professional wrestler. He thank thanked his WWE fans in English.

William Shatner

The video package was pretty much all Captain Kirk references and leaned heavily into his appearance on the King’s Court with Jerry “The King” Lawler. Shatner also sent in a video talking about growing up watching the wrestlers of his day and the friendships he’s had in the business over the decades. He jokingly called it a great honor of his life to throw Lawlor out of the ring.

The Bella Twins

Nikki and Brie talked at the same time and argued over who was going speak first. The said if you put a door in front of the Bella Twins they will kick it down. They ran down all their accolades and talked about putting together Total Divas as a way for the women’s division to come together instead of having to fight for limited television time. They thanked a ton of people including Tamina, Naomi, Team PCB, “Dad” Johnny Ace, Scotty Armstrong, Dusty Rhodes, Pat Patterson and of course Daniel Bryan for allowing them to share their personal lives with the world for so many years.

Warrior Award: Titus O’Neil

Titus said it was well documented that he came from poverty and was the product of a sexual assault. He said he was labelled a problem child and people said he would be dead by 16, but he found a boys and girls club that helped him turn his life around. That inspired everything he’s done up to this point with all the different charity organizations he’s involved with throughout the Tampa, FL community.

The nWo

Scott Hall said it was a great honor to go into the Hall of Fame again alongside the man who made him want to be a professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan. Sean Waltman talked about how important his nWo role was in creating DX because he Syxx coming in after a run in WCW was so much better than the 1-2-3 Kid joining the group. Kevin Nash noted their paychecks were a hell of a lot better coming back too. Hulk Hogan said it was still running wild because all the nWo merch at his beach shop is constantly selling out. He talked about being the “bad guys” who poisoned the well when Vince brought them back to the WWE, and all the babyfaces being upset about it. Somehow I don’t think their WWE run was why this team is going into the Hall of Fame…