Unfortunately, it has today been confirmed that WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong has passed away at the age of 80.

The news was confirmed by both his family and WWE, with the wrestling legend passing away after a bout with bone cancer. It was revealed in March that Bob had bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder, and prostate and made the decision to not have any treatment.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020

Bob Armstrong had an incredible in-ring career which began in 1960, capturing multiple championships throughout his run including the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship, NWA Southeastern Tat Team Championships, and the NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

His career was then honored by WWE when he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, as a member of the 2011 class.

Of course, it wasn’t just with his own work that he made an impact to the business, as all four of his sons (Scott, Brad, Steve, and Brian) all also went on to be involved in the industry, continuing the Armstrong legacy.

WWE.com released the following statement:

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong passes away WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80. Equal parts strongman and showman, Armstrong, who was born Joseph James in Marietta, Ga., on Oct. 3, 1939, proved himself as one of the most tenacious grapplers on the planet during the territorial days of sports-entertainment. He secured his toughman reputation long before he ever set foot in the ring, thanks to his tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and his seven-year tenure as a member of the Fair Oaks (later Cobb County) Fire Department. Armstrong, however, didn’t rest on his laurels when he was between the ropes. He handled himself well in the rough-and-tumble southeastern territories by employing an assortment of holds and moves, including his feared sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker. He also possessed the gift of grappling gab, giving him the uncanny ability to wear down a rival with his words as well as with his strength. His chosen trade later became a family business, as Armstrong’s four sons — Joseph, aka Scott Armstrong, Brad, Steve and Brian, aka WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James — followed in their father’s footsteps. The Armstrong boys often found themselves in their dad’s corner, as “Bullet” Bob partnered with each of his sons at various points in a competitive career which spanned over six decades. For his part, Armstrong often credited his beloved wife, Gail, as the secret to his success. Upon being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, the self-proclaimed “ol’ war horse” also made the case that his many triumphs likely benefited from divine intervention, too. “I think somebody up there likes me,” Armstrong said during his 2011 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. “I got to live my dream.” WWE extends its condolences to Armstrong’s family, friends and fans

The wrestling world has reacted to the news, with many legends sharing their thoughts and condolences at this difficult time.

I’m sending love and prayers to @WWEArmstrong @WWERoadDogg and the entire Armstrong family as we remember the legendary Bullet Bob Armstrong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpcTnmRIxu — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 28, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. Bob was tough as nails, loved the wrestling business, and a legend throughout the Southeast. I enjoyed working with him, and learning from him, during me time in SMW. Rest in peace, Bullet. https://t.co/hWksOc2vwm — Kane (@KaneWWE) August 28, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of your father, Brian. I was so fortunate to have known “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, and watch him work his magic inside the ring. My deepest condolences to you and your family. https://t.co/1nvXN0KnbA — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 28, 2020

I’m truly gutted to hear of the passing of my friend Bob Armstrong. His family have been my “American” family since I’m moved here 27 years ago. I love them all dearly. My deepest condolences to them all. @WWEArmstrong @WWERoadDogg https://t.co/Purj4rmdaD — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 28, 2020

I’m deeply saddened to hear that Bob Armstrong has passed away, I got to share the ring with him quite a few times. My brother George Hines/Jackie Fulton wrestled him and Brad many times. Always great matches. My thoughts, prayers and love for the Armstrong’s.

-Bobby Fulton pic.twitter.com/HjIONquaba — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 28, 2020

Bullet Bob. Always so nice to me. I’d like to think he saw how thrilled I was whenever I got to speak with him, which fortunately for me was often. Here is a rare picture of him with sleeves on his shirt. Condolences to your family @WWEArmstrong. Your father is a legend. pic.twitter.com/Un9Yn7Rle6 — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 28, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPBulletBob pic.twitter.com/rlpUpy6pJw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 28, 2020

On behalf of ProWrestling.com, we would like to wish our condolences and support to the friends and family of Bob Armstrong.