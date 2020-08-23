WWE Hall Of Famer Confirmed As Next Guest On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The popular WWE Network series, Broken Skull Sessions, will be continuing in the near future with Steve Austin’s next guest being confirmed.

Previous guests on the show have ranged from Mark Henry to Kane and Goldberg, and the next guest is set to be another top WWE Hall Of Famer in Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.

The legendary wrestler and commentator put a picture on social media, confirming he has filmed an episode this weekend. While he didn’t announce when the episode would air on the WWE Network, he did state it would be in the next couple of weeks.