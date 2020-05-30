WWE Hall Of Famer Introduces Matt Riddle On Friday Night Smackdown

The Original Bro has arrived on Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle appeared on tonight’s broadcast, officially announcing that Matt Riddle is coming to the blue brand.

A video package showed all the most impressive moments of his run in NXT, while Angle heavily praised the former UFC fighter, even calling him “the future” and “the next face of this brand”.

Angle also confirmed that Riddle wrestled his final match as an NXT Superstar this past Wednesday night, losing to Timothy Thatcher in the first ever NXT Fight Pit match.

No official word on when Riddle will actually debut on the Smackdown brand in-person. As reported, he was present at television tapings for this week and next week’s episodes, but it’s believed that he did not wrestle a match at those tapings.