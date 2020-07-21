WWE Hall of Famer Makes Surprise Appearance On Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons made a brief appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, talking with Bobby Lashley and MVP in a backstage segment.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was only on television for a moment, telling MVP and Lashley to think about the advice he gave them off-screen, also claiming that there was a “better way” to go about what they’ve been doing lately.

MVP declared himself the new United States Champion on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, when it was announced that Apollo Crews had not been cleared to compete. WWE maintains that Crews is still the official champion, but Mr. Vontavious Porter seems to have not gotten the message.

Also in the same segment, Shelton Benjamin became the new WWE 24/7 Champion, pinning R-Truth after he turned down an invitation to join MVP and Lashley in the ring. Benjamin then left with the two Superstars instead.