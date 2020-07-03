WWE has acquired EVOLVE Wrestling.

A new detailed report from PWInsider.com, chronicling the entire history of EVOLVE from its inception, has confirmed that WWE recently exercised an option in their existing contract to purchase the independent promotion.

Along with the complete EVOLVE library, which may of course end up on the WWE Network, they have also acquired the rights to the Dragon Gate USA (DGUSA) library featuring the early matches of Superstars like Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Apollo Crews.

PWInsider is also reporting that the larger WWN umbrella, which also owns promotions like SHINE and Full Impact Pro, will continue on independently from EVOLVE going forward.

One major question moving forward is of course, what happens to the talent that was under contract with EVOLVE? Some either have been offered, or will be offered contracts with NXT, but it’s unknown how many will be making the jump.

There could very well be several names that suddenly find themselves as free agents; notably AR Fox, Curt Stallion, Eddie Kingston and Josh Briggs, among others.

There are currently six former EVOLVE Champions currently signed with WWE – Austin Theory, Fabian Aichner, Matt Riddle, Timothy Thatcher, Shane Strickland (now Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) and the reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.