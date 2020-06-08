WWE Has Already Taped The “Greatest Wrestling Match Of All Time”

Two of the greatest legends in WWE history are set to do battle once again this coming weekend at WWE Backlash, in what the company has been promoting as the “Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time”.

According to Dave Meltzer on the post-NXT Takeover edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the rematch between Edge and Randy Orton was actually pre-taped on Sunday morning at the WWE Performance Center.

While details are scarce, and unlikely to leak based on the many television tapings during the closed set pandemic era, WWE reportedly taped the match ahead of time so that it could be edited down, cleaned up and have the best chance possible at delivering a classic performance.

The match was described to Meltzer as “two very smart workers working very, very hard to have the smartest match they possibly could, under the best circumstances”. He also noted that sources told him it was “really, really good”.

Edge and Orton previously competed at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match, in the Rated-R Superstar’s first singles match since 2011.