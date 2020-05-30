WWE Has Released Friday Night Smackdown’s Lead Writer

PWInsider.com is reporting that Chris DeJoseph was released from the WWE creative team on Friday, just days after working the most recent set of Friday Night Smackdown television tapings in Orlando.

He had just received a promotion within the last few weeks, but up until that point he was working as one of the lead writers for the Smackdown brand as well as a producer.

The release was reportedly a decent made independent of the company’s recent mass firing and furloughing of WWE talent and backstage employees, and had nothing to do with the COVID-19 cutbacks.