WWE Has Reportedly Banned Another Move After Recent Injury Scare

WWE has reportedly banned the use of “bucklebombs”, or wrestlers powerbombing each other into the turnbuckles, according to PWInsider.com.

The decision was came after Kairi Sane took a nasty looking bump in the corner a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, while working a match with Nia Jax.

It’s potentially worth noting that was Jax did was not actually a bucklebomb in the strictest sense, but rather a hard throw backwards into the bottom turnbuckle. The spot received heavy criticism online, with many stating that Sane was clearly not set properly for the move.

As noted in PWInsider’s report, the Bucklebomb was also the move that effectively ended Sting’s in-ring career, as he was injured taking it during a match with Seth Rollins, and the results of testing showed that the WCW icon had spinal stenosis.