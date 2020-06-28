Following her release by IMPACT Wrestling earlier this week, the future of Tessa Blanchard has been a big discussion within the wrestling world.

IMPACT Wrestling let Blanchard go, despite the fact she was the IMPACT World Champion at the time, with the relationship between the talent and company souring. Blanchard was unwilling to attend TV tapings due to concerns she might not be able to get back to Mexico where she is currently residing.

There have also been reports stating that Blanchard failed to turn in a taped promo for an episode of IMPACT, and her contract was due to expire just before Slammiversay anyway.

However, with Blanchard now a free agent, the focus has turned to where she might work next. She has a history with both AEW and WWE, with Blanchard being involved at the original ALL OUT event, and she has previously appeared on WWE NXT as well as being a competitor in the original Mae Young Classic.

Dave Melter reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard WWE has put feelers out to Blanchard to gauge her interest, whereas he has heard nothing about any potential AEW interest in her.

“I know she’s gotten feelers out from WWE, I don’t know AEW,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. “It’s funny, if WWE signs her, I don’t think anyone says anything. If AEW signs her, I think that people will just go berserk on AEW signing her.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcription.)