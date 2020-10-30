WWE Has Stolen Matt Riddle’s First Name

Matt Riddle has either smoke so much he’s forgotten his first name, or WWE has taken it away from him. The MMA fighter-turned-pro wrestler is now being referred to as simply “RIDDLE” on his official WWE profile page.

“People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life,” the WWE Superstars said in response to the news. “I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name”.

https://twitter.com/SuperKingofBros/status/1321927809770676226?s=20

Riddle is certainly not the first WWE Superstar to have their name shortened. United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews have both lost and regained parts of their names, seemingly on a whim. Andrade, Cesaro and Murphy also had full names at one point.