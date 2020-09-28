WWE Hell In A Cell Officially Confirmed For 10/25

The next main roster PPV date has now been officially confirmed by WWE, with WWE Hell In A Cell now just around the corner.

With WWE Clash Of Champions (you can read the results here) in the rearview mirror, the focus now moves on to the next show, which will be the annual WWE Hell In A Cell PPV. The company confirmed that the event will be taking place on 10/25, and once again it is set to be from inside the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center.

https://twitter.com/WWENetwork/status/1310389598472765440?s=20

As of this moment, no matches have been officially announced for the event. Last year saw both Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, as well as the controversial Seth Rollins vs The Fiend matches, take place inside the steel structure.