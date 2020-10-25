Tonight will see the latest WWE PPV take place as the annual WWE Hell In A Cell event goes down, with three major matches inside the steel structure. The official card is now confirmed, and while there aren’t too many matches announced, there is plenty to be excited about:

– WWE Championship Hell In A Cell Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will clash for a third time for the WWE Championship, this time inside Hell In A Cell. The Scotsman has already beaten the Viper in a traditional singles match and an ambulance match, and now he must step inside the steel structure for the first time in history.

– WWE Universal Championship Hell In A Cell ‘I Quit’ Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso

The Tribal Chief will also be defending his Universal Championship inside Hell In A Cell, with an added ”I Quit’ stipulation put onto this match. The two family members will collide for the Universal Championship as Roman continues to try and prove his dominance on the family name.

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell In A Cell Match: Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks

The third and final Hell In A Cell match for the show will see the third-ever women’s Cell match. Sasha Banks will finally get her hands on Bayley after their major fallout, but will she be able to break Bayley’s historic title reign? Sasha Banks has been involved in every women’s Hell In A Cell match in history, but she’s never won one. Will tonight be the night she ends that streak?

– Elias vs Jeff Hardy

Elias recently made his return to WWE and he is out for revenge against Jeff Hardy who he still blames for running him over several months ago. But will Elias be able to win in his first match back from injury?

– Otis vs The Miz: Winner Takes The Money in the Bank Briefcase

The Miz and Otis have been feuding for a while now and tonight it will all come to a head when they collide in singles action. The Miz believes Otis isn’t taking the Money in the Bank briefcase seriously and after a bribe of JBL in the court segment on WWE SmackDown this week, the briefcase is now on the line in this match.

Join ProWrestling.com for live coverage of tonight’s event starting at 6pm ET with the Kick-Off show. No matches are currently announced for the one-hour pre-show, but Jerry Lawler and Jeff Jarrett are confirmed to be appearing.