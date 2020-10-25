WWE Hell in a Cell Results

October 25, 2020

* * *

Welcome to our exclusive live coverage of the 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, streaming live on the WWE Network at 7:00 PM ET. Quick results are below. Scroll down or follow the appropriate links for our more detailed play-by-play breakdown. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Kickoff Show

WWE 24/7 Title Match

R-Truth (c) vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak talks trash and kicks “Little Jimmy” prompting Truth to snap and take him down with a Thesz Press, firing off with wild rights and lefts. He sends Drew flying with a series of quick arm drags and sets in with mounted punches in the corner, but Gulak slips under and takes out his opponent’s knee.

Gulak slows things down on the mat, tearing at the knee with uncomfortable looking submissions, trying to create a target. Truth fights back and throws hands, but is taken right back down to the mat. He eventually fires back and channels his childhood hero John Cena, hitting a spinout powerbomb and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Gulak blocks an AA and goes for a roll-up, but Truth turns it around on him with a jacknife cover to get the three.

Winner: R-Truth

Refresh for updates.