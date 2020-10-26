WWE Hell In A Cell: Who Uttered The Words ‘I Quit?’

Tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell kicked off with an epic Hell In A Cell I Quit match. But which family member uttered those two words?

Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso in a physical and emotional encounter that saw a variety of weapons used from a strap to the steel stairs.

The match was dominated by Reigns to the point where the referee tried to end the match himself, but the Tribal Chief launched him out of the ring to stop it from happening. Jey refused to quit throughout until his brother, Jimmy, who entered the match to try talk sense into Roman, was put into the guillotine chokehold.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1320513427090059264?s=20

In the end, Jey quit in order to save his brother and the match finished with Afa and Sika appearing to crown Roman as the true Tribal Chief of the family.