WWE has confirmed that there will be an Intercontinental Championship match on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The recent rivalry between Big E and Apollo Crews is set to continue next week as once again the New Day member will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo.

Crews was able to defeat the former champion, Sami Zayn this week, using a handful of his tights in order to get that victory. After the match, he had a verbal confrontation with the current champion, which has led to the upcoming title match.

Big E did manage to defeat Crews last Friday, where the title was on the line. However, this week, Apollo was shown having backstage conversations with Roman Reigns, as he showed heel tendencies throughout the night.

As well as that match, Kevin Owens will deliver a message for his WWE Royal Rumble opponent, Roman Reigns. Plus, Bayley and Bianca Belair will be competing in an obstacle course.