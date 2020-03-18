WWE Issues Cease & Desist To Freelance Wrestling

Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling had originally planned an empty arena show called “In Our Warehouse,” to raise money for Independent Wrestlers & Promotions that are being hurt by the recent outbreak of COVID-19. The event will now be called “Warehouse Wars” after WWE sent a Cease & Desist letter to the promotion, as the logo & name for the event was similar to WWE’s In Your House events from the 1990s.

🚨This Saturday March 21st 2020🚨 Freelance Wrestling & @PWTees Present: “Warehouse Wars” 7:00PM CST Live on @indiewrestling We will feature live matches & give fans the opportunity to support wrestlers live. Details below & Link set up @ https://t.co/cwB8xqLyyM pic.twitter.com/kp98VAVgEe — Freelance Wrestling (@FreelanceWres) March 17, 2020

Black Label Pro’s Mikey Blanton tweeted out that WWE had sent out the C&D.

Looks like the crack legal team over at WWE sent out another cease and desist. This time to @FreelanceWres over their “In Our Warehouse” event. Apparently that’s going to hurt all their In Your House WWE Network views. Petty af. Damn the man, save the empire.

Looks like the crack legal team over at WWE sent out another cease and desist. This time to @FreelanceWres over their "In Our Warehouse" event. Apparently that's going to hurt all their In Your House WWE Network views. Petty af. Damn the man, save the empire. — Mikey (@BLPMikey) March 17, 2020

The C&D came shortly after WWE Superstar, and former Freelance Wrestling World Champion, Mustafa Ali shared a link to the original event, also stating that he’d donated to help the event.

Scary times only exist when you feel like you’re on your own. I’ll be donating to cover all of the performers pay for the 1st event. I encourage anyone that is in the position to do so, please donate and allow these incredible artists to perform for you. @FreelanceWres is home.