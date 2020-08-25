WWE Issues Statement After KKK Appearance In ‘ThunderDome’ Audience

WWE has issued a statement in response to the “abhorrent behavior” that occurred during the final moments of this week’s Monday Night Raw.

The show’s closing segment saw Dominik and Rey Mysterio attacked by the RETRIBUTION faction, while a man in what appeared to be a KKK outfit made it onto the video wall front-and-center in WWE’s newly built ThunderDome.

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts,” the company told Pro Wrestling Sheet. “We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”