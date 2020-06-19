WWE Issues Statement On Allegations Of Abuse Against Jordan Devlin

WWE is currently investigating allegations of abuse made against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

On Thursday, a woman named Hannah released photos on her Twitter account that showed bruises on her body. Her profile has since been set to private.

“This is scary. I’m really scared,” she wrote. “Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my arse and back bruises….because I don’t fancy posting that online.”

WWE issued a brief statement in response:

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

Hannah is not the only individual to come forward this week. The hashtag “SpeakingOut” was trending all throughout Thursday and into Friday, with dozens and dozens of stories being shared exposing sexual abuse throughout the wrestling industry.

Allegations were also made against independent wrestler David Starr, with multiple women coming forward about their previous relationships with him. Multiple UK promotions including RevPro and OTT in Ireland have cut ties with Starr and stripped him of their championships.