WWE
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper
WWE has issued the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41.
Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success.
As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos. After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. Harper & Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34.
WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.
I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me.
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020
Devastating. You were wonderful in every way. Thank you for being you. #RIPBrodie
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 27, 2020
This is all a grotesque nightmare on a scale none of us can possibly comprehend, this year has done nothing but take and I think we are all empty, tired and drained. Sleep well my friend, thank you so much for the road trips and the advice through the years. You were golden.
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 27, 2020
AEW
Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41
We are devastated to bring you the news that Jon Huber, better known throughout the professional wrestling world as Mr. Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, has passed away. He was only 41.
All Elite Wrestling has issued the following statement:
“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.
“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.
“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”
Huber got his start in backyard wrestling before receiving proper training, and began working his way up the New York-based NWA promotions, later became something of a mainstay for Chikara. He signed with WWE in 2012, and became the very first member of The Wyatt Family, using the name Luke Harper.
Huber is a former Intercontinental Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion and two-time Smackdown Tag Team Champion. Throughout a lengthy career in WWE, he was given numerous start-and-stop pushes, largely considered among the company’s more underrated and underutilized talents for many years.
He debuted on the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite as the surprise leader or the “Exalted One” of The Dark Order. During what would be a tragically short time with the promotion, he challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship.
Our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brodie Lee.
WWE
WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day
The Christmas Day edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown did major numbers on FOX, ending 2020 with the best overnight viewership of the entire year.
Smackdown averaged 3.336 million viewers on December 25, up from 1.030 million on FS1 the week before.
Most of the show’s surprising leap in the numbers came from a strong lead-in from the NFL. The first hour was watched by 4.097 million for the Steel Cage match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Hour two fell to 2.574 million.
WWE
Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88
Danny Hodge, one of the United States’ all-time great amatuer wrestlers and an accomplished professional wrestler, has passed away at the age of 88.
Born Daniel Allen Hodge from Perry, Oklahoma, he went undefeated with 46 wins for the University of Oklahoma throughout his college career. He was a three-time Big Seven conference champion winning the NCAA title all three years. He competed in three Olympics, winning the silver medal in men’s freestyle in 1956.
Hodge is a member of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame and received the Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2004.
Our condolences are with the family, friends and fans of a truly once-in-a-generation level athlete.
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper
Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41
WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day
Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88
Seth Rollins Returning To Friday Night Smackdown
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Alexa Bliss Reveals Why She’s Been Missing From WWE Television
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
AEW5 hours ago
Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41
-
WWE1 day ago
First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Smackdown Results (12/25): Three Titles Defended On Christmas Day, Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso
-
WWE13 hours ago
Seth Rollins Returning To Friday Night Smackdown
-
WWE1 day ago
Big E Wins WWE Intercontinental Title In Christmas Day Main Event
-
WWE12 hours ago
Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88
-
Ring of Honor13 hours ago
New Creative Pitch Could See Big Changes For Ring Of Honor Singles Divisions
-
WWE9 hours ago
WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day