WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper

Published

4 hours ago

on

Photo: WWE

WWE has issued the following statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41.

Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success.

As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos. After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. Harper & Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34.

WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.

Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 26, 2020

We are devastated to bring you the news that Jon Huber, better known throughout the professional wrestling world as Mr. Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, has passed away. He was only 41.

All Elite Wrestling has issued the following statement:


“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

Huber got his start in backyard wrestling before receiving proper training, and began working his way up the New York-based NWA promotions, later became something of a mainstay for Chikara. He signed with WWE in 2012, and became the very first member of The Wyatt Family, using the name Luke Harper.

Huber is a former Intercontinental Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion and two-time Smackdown Tag Team Champion. Throughout a lengthy career in WWE, he was given numerous start-and-stop pushes, largely considered among the company’s more underrated and underutilized talents for many years.

He debuted on the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite as the surprise leader or the “Exalted One” of The Dark Order. During what would be a tragically short time with the promotion, he challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship.

Our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brodie Lee.

WWE

WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day

Published

9 hours ago

on

Dec 26, 2020

Roman Reigns

The Christmas Day edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown did major numbers on FOX, ending 2020 with the best overnight viewership of the entire year.

Smackdown averaged 3.336 million viewers on December 25, up from 1.030 million on FS1 the week before.


Most of the show’s surprising leap in the numbers came from a strong lead-in from the NFL. The first hour was watched by 4.097 million for the Steel Cage match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Hour two fell to 2.574 million.

WWE

Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Published

12 hours ago

on

Dec 26, 2020

Photo: WWE

Danny Hodge, one of the United States’ all-time great amatuer wrestlers and an accomplished professional wrestler, has passed away at the age of 88.

Born Daniel Allen Hodge from Perry, Oklahoma, he went undefeated with 46 wins for the University of Oklahoma throughout his college career. He was a three-time Big Seven conference champion winning the NCAA title all three years. He competed in three Olympics, winning the silver medal in men’s freestyle in 1956.


Hodge is a member of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame and received the Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2004.

Our condolences are with the family, friends and fans of a truly once-in-a-generation level athlete.

