REPORT: Upcoming WWE TV Taping Schedule Including Plans For SummerSlam

WWE has internally laid out their full television taping schedule for the next 7 weeks.
POST Wrestling was the first to report on the company’s plans, which include a dozen taping events including the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and confirmation on this year’s SummerSlam.
WWE will be running NXT Takeover on Aug. 22 and the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 23 as originally planned. While the location is reportedly “TBD”, more than likely they will also take place at the Performance Center.
- July 15: NXT for 7/15 and 7/22
- July 17: Smackdown for/ 7/17
- July 19: Extreme Rules
- July 20: Raw for 7/20 and 7/27
- July 21: Smackdown for 7/24 and 7/31
- July 29: NXT for 7/29 and 8/5
- August 3: Raw for 8/3 and 8/10
- August 4: Smackdown for 8/7 and 8/14
- August 12: NXT for 8/12 and 8/19
- August 17: Raw for 8/17, Smackdown for 8/21
- August 22: NXT Takeover
- August 23: SummerSlam