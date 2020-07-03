REPORT: Upcoming WWE TV Taping Schedule Including Plans For SummerSlam

WWE has internally laid out their full television taping schedule for the next 7 weeks.

POST Wrestling was the first to report on the company’s plans, which include a dozen taping events including the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and confirmation on this year’s SummerSlam.

WWE will be running NXT Takeover on Aug. 22 and the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 23 as originally planned. While the location is reportedly “TBD”, more than likely they will also take place at the Performance Center.