REPORT: Upcoming WWE TV Taping Schedule Including Plans For SummerSlam

By onWWE

WWE has internally laid out their full television taping schedule for the next 7 weeks.

POST Wrestling was the first to report on the company’s plans, which include a dozen taping events including the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and confirmation on this year’s SummerSlam.

WWE will be running NXT Takeover on Aug. 22 and the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 23 as originally planned. While the location is reportedly “TBD”, more than likely they will also take place at the Performance Center.

  • July 15: NXT for 7/15 and 7/22
  • July 17: Smackdown for/ 7/17
  • July 19: Extreme Rules
  • July 20: Raw for 7/20 and 7/27
  • July 21: Smackdown for 7/24 and 7/31
  • July 29: NXT for 7/29 and 8/5
  • August 3: Raw for 8/3 and 8/10
  • August 4: Smackdown for 8/7 and 8/14
  • August 12: NXT for 8/12 and 8/19
  • August 17: Raw for 8/17, Smackdown for 8/21
  • August 22: NXT Takeover
  • August 23: SummerSlam