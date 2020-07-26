WWE Lists Its 10 Best Matches Of 2020…So Far

WWE has created a list this week of its top 10 matches of the year so far, and surprisingly, the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ didn’t take the top spot.

WWE.com listed the following matches:

10. Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher (NXT, Fight Pit)

9. Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole (Great American Bash)

8. The simultaneous men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 36)

6. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank)

5. AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (IC tournament final)

4. Men’s Royal Rumble match

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (In Your House)

2. Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash)

1. Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania 36)