WWE Live Results From Allentown (3/7): Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

WWE Live Results
Allentown, PA
March 7, 2020
— Kevin Owens & The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain
— Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley
— The Miz & John Morrison (c) def. The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) to retain their WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
— Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan
— Becky Lynch (c) def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
— AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black ends in chaos due to outside interference which leads to…
— Aleister Black & The Viking Raiders def. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
— The Fiend def. Daniel Bryan
— Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton
