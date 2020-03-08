WWE Live Results From Allentown (3/7): Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

WWE Live Results

Allentown, PA

March 7, 2020

— Kevin Owens & The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain

— Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley

— The Miz & John Morrison (c) def. The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) to retain their WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

— Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan

— Becky Lynch (c) def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

— AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black ends in chaos due to outside interference which leads to…

— Aleister Black & The Viking Raiders def. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

— The Fiend def. Daniel Bryan

— Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton