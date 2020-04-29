WWE Madison Square Garden Return Postponed Again

WWE’s planned return to the World’s Most Famous Arena has been postponed yet again.

Originally, WWE was set to run a supershow at Madison Square Garden on March 22nd, as one of the last major stops heading into WrestleMania 36. That event was pushed back to June 27th due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., with the hopes that things would return to normal by the start of the summer.

New York is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 15th, but Governor Andrew Cuomo announced just this week that the order was likely to be extended beyond that point. Currently there is no rescheduled date for WWE’s return to The Garden.