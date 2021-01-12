WWE Monday Night Raw Back Under Two Million Viewers This Week, Legends Night Bump Proves Artificial

— WWE has a preview at this link for their upcoming The Best Of Luke Harper special which should be up on the WWE Network today, if it isn’t already by the time you read this.

— WWE has released the entire New Day podcast featuring several Superstars sharing their memories with the late Brodie Lee for free on YouTube at this link.

— Roman Reigns took a moment away from being Smackdown’s sociopathic abusive ex-boyfriend to support a genuinely good cause important to him. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is selling face masks with proceeds going to furthering the end of blood cancer. The website has crashed multiple times today so hopefully that’s a good sign the extra WWE support is helping them sell a lot of masks!

— WWE ran a possible angle on Raw Talk this week where MVP completely lost it on R-Truth, who co-hosts the show. Truth asked for an apology for the amount of times he and Bobby Lashley have attacked him unprovoked since they came back to WWE. This resulted in not one, but two tense moments where they nearly came to blows, with Truth repeatedly saying “We’re on air! We’re on air!” It’s actually quite a good segment.

This Day In History

— 2020: NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II

— 2019: NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool // Toni Storm def. Rhea Ripley to win the NXT UK Women’s title / Finn Balor def. Jordan Devlin / Pete Dunne def. Joe Coffey to retain the WWE UK title

— 2016: WWE Smackdown TV Taping // Alberto del Rio def. Kalisto to win the WWE United States title / Dean Ambrose & Neville def. Kevin Owens & Sheamus in the main event

— 2010: WWE Smackdown TV Taping // Rey Mysterio def. Batista in a Steel Cage match

— 2009: WWE ECW TV Taping // Jack Swagger def. Matt Hardy to become the new ECW World Heavyweight Champion

— 1992: WWF Live in Hamilton, Ontario // Ric Flair def. Hulk Hogan via countout in the main event / Bret Hart & the Legion of Doom def. Earthquake, Typhoon & Jacques Rougeau in a six-man tag

— 1992: WWF Live in Oshwa, Ontario later that same day // Legion of Doom def. Earthquake & Typhoon to retain the WWF Tag Team titles / Bret Hart def. Jacques Rougeau to retain the Intercontinental title / Roddy Piper def. Ric Flair via countout

— 1976: WWWF MSG Show // Billy Graham def. Bruno Sammartino via countout in a WWWF World Heavyweight title match / Ernie Ladd def. Gorilla Monsoon