Results
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ROYAL RUMBLE FALLOUT, TWO TITLE MATCHES!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Two championship matches are scheduled for tonight’s show as Bobby Lashley defends the U.S. title against Riddle and the Hurt Business defends the Raw Tag Team titles against Lucha House Party. Plus we hear from Edge and all the fallout from last night’s Royal Rumble. Live coverage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
February 1, 2021
Refresh this page for updates.
Results
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the Royal Rumble kickoff show at 6:00 PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
While you wait for the show to begin, check out our ProWrestling.com staff predictions as we break down every match set to take place on the show tonight. You can also check out Mike Killam’s 2021 Royal Rumble Tier List.
Quick Results
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c)
WWE Championship Match (Results)
Drew McIntyre (c) def. Goldberg
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match (Results)
Sasha Banks (c) def.. Carmella
Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)
Bianca Belair def. 29 other women to earn a WrestleMania match
Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens
Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)
Edge def. 29 other men to earn a WrestleMania match
Results
WWE NXT Results (1/28): Dusty Cup Continues, Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Join Forces!
WWE NXT Results
January 27, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC QUARTERFINALS MATCH
DRAKE MAVERICK & KILLIAN DAIN vs. MSK
We kick off tonight’s WWE NXT with the Dusty Cup and MSK’s second-ever WWE match. Wes Lee kicks things off with Drake Maverick and it is MSK who take advantage with Nash Carter tagging in as the duo work a great double team in their corner.
The duo makes frequent tags as they launch themselves over the top rope with a senton onto Maverick. However, Drake puts on the brakes to avoid the next move and he brings in Killian Dain, who simply uses Maverick to launch him into Carter.
The bigger man then starts unloading in his corner, dominating as he tags in Maverick, throws him to the floor to trip Carter as he then flattens him and then drops Drake on top for good measure. The duo then nails a pump kick combination, but Wes Lee breaks up the count.
Carter then slides out and makes a tag and MSK work together with quick strikes to chop him down. However, this only serves to anger Killian who then smashes Lee off the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Dain keeps up the control, hitting a power slam and then a senton as Maverick then returns.
Carter is finally able to tag in though and he attacks Maverick with some knee strikes and then a knee to the jaw. Nash Carter then dropkicks Dain off the ring apron and MSK hits their moonsault/toss combination. On the outside, Carter wipes out Dain with a moonsault, but Maverick almost steals one in the process with a roll-up to Lee.
Wes Less fights out of it though and he hits a blockbuster as Carter keeps hold of Drake, allowing MSK to advance.
Winners: MSK
Curt Stallion is asked what people need to know about him, and he tells a story about driving and following shooting stars, which is why he’s the Lonestar Stallion. He says when that rocket gets strapped to his back, he’s going to the top.
WOMEN’S DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC FIRST-ROUND
JESSI KAMEA & ALIYAH vs. DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALEZ
Aliyah starts things out with Raquel Gonzalez who lifts and spins her around, leading to Aliyah quickly tagging out. Jessi Kamea tries her luck, but once again Raquel is too powerful, until she misses with her elbow drop, allowing Kamea to hit a dropkick.
A distraction from Dakota Kai allows Raquel to nail her opponent with a clubbing blow, but Kamea then slams Kai to the mat as she tags in. Aliyah then catches Kai with a sharp forearm after some great double teamwork from them. Aliya dumps Kai out of the ring, but as she slides out, Gonzalez saves her partner and pulls her away, with Dakota following up with a pump kick.
Raquel then returns and hits a whirlwind slam, and Kai comes in with a sharp kick to add to that pain. They continue to isolate Aliyah in their corner with Raquel then hitting a one-hand hip toss as she then drops Kai onto her with a stomp.
Aliyah tries to fight away, but Kai pulls her back with her hair, but when Dakota tries to stop her again, Aliyah nails a DDT. She finally tags out, but Kamea runs straight into a clothesline from Gonzalez who then lifts up Jessi and plants her down to the mat.
Winners: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
Results
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw which is the go-home show for the WWE Royal Rumble, featuring Asuka defending her WWE Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 25, 2021
DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Drew McIntyre starts out by saying how good it feels to be back as he thanks the fans for their messages of support during his battle with COVID-19. Drew pushes that he did get lucky with the virus and his symptoms, and he dedicates his performance on Sunday to anybody dealing with it.
He says he’d be out of his mind to take Goldberg lightly. Drew says he’s watched Goldberg since he was a teenager and he puts over Goldberg’s streak. He also notes Goldberg has a new streak, which is ending title reigns when he returns nowadays, but he promises to end that on Sunday.
However, Drew is interrupted by The Miz and John Morrison, as Miz puts over the title match as Kong vs. Godzilla. However, he says there tends to be consequences when something like that happens, and he says, both of them could end up injured.
They then reveal that they will be beating the hell out of whoever is champion by the end, as Miz promises to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract. However, it appears someone else disagrees with that…Goldberg is here!
Goldberg stands face to face with Drew and just says, he’s next. Morrison and Miz then keep talking trash, but Goldberg and Drew then pull them into the ring. Goldberg nails Miz with a Spear while Drew hits Morrison with a Claymore and then they go back to staring each other down as Drew raises his title into the air.
BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW
Charlotte Flair is asked about what is on her mind where she says that she performs well under pressure. Flair says she always defies the odds, and if there’s one person she can bet on it’s herself. Flair is then asked about Lacey Evans, and Flair claims this might be Ric’s darkest situation. She says it’s one thing to have the name of Flair, but it’s another to carry the weight of that.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. SHAYNA BASZLER
Straight away, Charlotte Flair takes the fight to Shayna Baszler and she then slides out to kick Nia Jax as well. This allows Baszler to come from behind and look for a submission, but Charlotte fights out and then ends up locking in the Figure Four straight away.
However, as the submission gets locked in, Nia Jax gets involved, hitting a Leg Drop to Flair, ending the match.
Winner (via DQ): Charlotte Flair
Afterward, the two heels attack Flair until Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke hit the ring and make the save! The tides then turn until Lacey Evans appears, which leads to a mass brawl taking place.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR, MANDY ROSE, & DANA BROOKE vs. SHAYNA BASZLER, NIA JAX, & LACEY EVANS
To the surprise of nobody, it’s now six-woman tag team action. Lacey starts out the match with Mandy Rose, with Evans mocking Flair by doing Ric’s classic strut. However, it is Mandy who takes control of the match and she brings in her tag team partner and they connect with a double suplex.
Dana then tags in Flair, but Evans quickly scrambles away and tags in Shayna, with the MMA star unloading on the Queen with chops and kicks. While Baszler gets a good kick to the leg of Charlotte, she responds with several chops and a fallaway slam.
Rose and Brooke then hit a nice double team as they isolate Shayna into their corner, with Charlotte then returning as she hangs up Baszler on the second ropes, nailing a kick to the face. She then drags Baszler down to the floor and the two women brawl, with Flair being sent into the ring apron.
Things then get sloppy and it seems like the finish is messed up. Baszler pushes Flair back into the ring and she beats the 10 count but Baszler just misses out and the referee calls it as a count-out. It was odd.
Winners: Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, & Dana Brooke
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ROYAL RUMBLE FALLOUT, TWO TITLE MATCHES!
Two Championship Matches, Bad Bunny On Miz TV & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
News On Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest’s Main Roster Status Following Royal Rumble
John Cena Shoots Down WrestleMania 37 Appearance: “There Is No Logistical Way”
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results24 hours ago
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE7 hours ago
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
-
WWE1 day ago
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
-
WWE2 days ago
Major Names Revealed As First Two Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE1 day ago
Rey Mysterio Chooses His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling
-
WWE20 hours ago
Edge Goes The Distance, Wins 2021 WWE Royal Rumble From The Number One Spot
-
WWE1 day ago
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009
-
WWE10 hours ago
Christian Discusses What’s Next Following His WWE Royal Rumble Return